Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian media have given extensive coverage to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to attend the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh from November 14 to 16.



The Cambodian News Agency (AKP), in its reports from November 14 to 16, covered the Vietnamese leader’s meeting with Senate President Hun Sen, his attendance at FrancoTech, and a working breakfast among the leaders of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.



At their meeting on November 14, Senate President Hun Sen told General Secretary and President To Lam that he welcomes Vietnam’s proposals to strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, education and border relations, recalling the longstanding tradition of good neighbourliness and mutual support between Cambodia and Vietnam. He expressed satisfaction with the steady growth in bilateral trade, which has now surpassed 10 billion USD, and highlighted the two countries’ shared goal of raising the figure to 20 billion USD in the future.



In its coverage of the Francophone Technology and Innovation Forum (FrancoTech) 2026, held on the afternoon of November 15, AKP highlighted General Secretary and President Lam’s speech at the event, in which he called for stronger cooperation in research, technology transfer and the application of technological advances in production and everyday life, while underscoring the importance of fostering innovation in key economic sectors.



Regarding the working breakfast on the morning of November 16 among General Secretary and President Lam, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, AKP reported that it highlighted the importance of maintaining friendship, mutual understanding and close coordination as essential foundations for sustainable and long-term cooperation among the three neighbours.



Sharing the same assessment, Fresh News described the working breakfast as a tradition among the three neighbouring countries, whose leaders often set aside time for private meetings whenever they attend international events together. The meeting aimed to strengthen friendship and cooperation among Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, particularly by fostering mutual trust and confidence.



Meanwhile, the Khmer Times, also reporting on the working breakfast, said Cambodia is seeking to deepen economic ties with its two neighbours, Vietnam and Laos, with a focus on expanding bilateral trade, strengthening cross-border cooperation and improving regional relations.



Quoting Cambodian Senate spokesperson Chea Thyrith after the meeting, the newspaper noted that President Hun Sen welcomed the Vietnamese leader’s visit, describing it as evidence that both countries attach importance to their longstanding relationship and to Cambodia’s role in the Francophone community.



He praised Vietnam’s economic development, highlighting the time-tested friendship between the two neighbours and noting that they have consistently supported each other, while bilateral trade continued to grow and had exceeded 10 billion USD. Both sides are working towards the trade target of 20 billion USD in the future.



He said growth in economic and trade ties reflects the complementarity of the two economies, the Khmer Times reported, adding that the Cambodian Senate President also welcomed ongoing cooperation along the shared border and encouraged local authorities and agencies on both sides to strengthen friendship and expand practical cooperation for the mutual benefit of border communities.



According to Thyrith, the two sides also discussed cooperation in education, politics and relations between the two Parties, building on the commitments and agreements reached at their meeting in February 2026.



The Phnom Penh Post reported that during the FrancoTech 2026 in Phnom Penh, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, French President Emmanuel Macron, Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam and their high-level delegations visited the Metfone pavilion to learn about the technological products and solutions showcased at the event.



Cambodianess.com also covered FrancoTech, reporting that French President Emmanuel Macron, Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet used the event to call for stronger collaboration in technology, research and digital innovation.



The outlet quoted the Vietnamese leader as appealing for greater cooperation in research, technology transfer and digital infrastructure development, stressing that scientific and technological advances should be translated into practical benefits for the economies of Francophone countries./.

VNA