Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia will maintain its moratorium on raw rare earth element (REE) exports, which took effect on January 1, 2024, to promote domestic processing and reduce reliance on the export of unprocessed mineral resources.



Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said on November 19 that the government established a mechanism to consider the limited and conditional export of REE for research, development and processing purposes, following a Cabinet decision on July 15.



He said the policy aims to develop the entire mineral industry value chain, covering upstream mining, midstream processing and separation, and downstream production of high-value-added products.



Malaysia's REE industry development is guided by the third National Mineral Policy, approved by the Cabinet on January 17, 2024, which focuses on developing the full value chain, from extraction to the manufacturing of value-added products.



On October 1, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability also issued guidelines for reviewing applications to export raw REE. The guidelines aim to ensure that approved exports contribute to technology development, skills enhancement and the establishment of domestic processing facilities.



Regarding environmental protection, Syed Ibrahim stressed that all REE mining activities must comply with relevant laws and approval conditions, including environmental impact assessment requirements and approved mining plans.



The Malaysian government will strengthen monitoring of water quality, waste management and environmental rehabilitation at mining sites, while taking strict enforcement action against violations, he said.



On international cooperation, the official said Malaysia's partnership with France in the REE industry focuses on technology development, technical knowledge exchange and the building of the entire value chain.



Malaysia is also open to negotiations with other countries, including the US, Japan and India, to attract strategic partnerships. However, technological mastery and national sovereignty over its natural resources will remain top priorities, he added./.

VNA