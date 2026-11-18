Hanoi (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has admitted seven more European countries to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) during the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship, expanding the bloc’s international partnership network and highlighting the appeal of the treaty’s principles of cooperation, mutual respect and sovereignty.



Speaking after the admission ceremony on November 15, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored ASEAN’s expanding partnerships and called for turning cooperation commitments into tangible benefits through stronger coordination among member states and international partners.



The seven new high-level signatories to the TAC are Sweden, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia and Slovenia. The accession reflects their commitment to the principles of mutual respect and national sovereignty.



Signed in Bali, Indonesia, on February 24, 1976, the TAC provides a framework for preventing conflicts, building trust and strengthening cooperation among countries in the region. It is also one of the foundational documents guiding ASEAN’s relations with external partners.



Marcos said ASEAN should leverage its expanding partnership network to meet the needs of member states and translate political commitments into concrete cooperation initiatives./.

VNA