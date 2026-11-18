Manila (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man called on ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to leverage the strengths of parliamentary diplomacy while addressing the first plenary session of the 47th General Assembly of the AIPA, which was held in Manila on the afternoon of November 18.



He proposed three major priorities for this direction. First, he stressed the need to consolidate the foundations of peace, stability and the rule of law.



Member parliaments should continue to serve as bridges for dialogue, build trust and strengthen solidarity and ASEAN centrality. They should remain committed to settling disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and work towards completing an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), he said.



Second, the NA President pointed to the necessity to build a legal framework for a resilient and prosperous ASEAN. Parliaments should take the lead in improving institutions and harmonising laws to remove trade barriers, promote intra-regional economic integration and strengthen supply chain connectivity.



Priority should be given to developing legal frameworks for new growth drivers, including the green and digital economies, artificial intelligence governance, a just energy transition and food security, while ensuring that no country is left behind.



National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man at the first plenary session of the 47th General Assembly of the AIPA in Manila on the afternoon of November 18. (Photo: VNA)

Third, AIPA must put people at the centre of all parliamentary decisions by strengthening oversight of the implementation of ASEAN commitments so that people and businesses can genuinely benefit from integration. Parliaments should also further promote the participation of women and young people in political life and policymaking, as well as their role in mastering future technologies.



Lauding the theme of AIPA-47, he stressed that people must always remain at the centre, serving as both the ultimate goal and the key actors and driving force behind all development policies and decisions in each country and across the ASEAN Community.



The Vietnamese NA President also shared with AIPA members the orientations for the activities of Vietnam’s 16th NA, which will pursue a proactive, innovative and development-oriented approach, focusing on strengthening the institutional foundations and creating breakthroughs for a new stage of development, with the aim of turning Vietnam into a developed, high-income country by 2045.



Congratulating the National Parliament of Timor-Leste on becoming a full member of the AIPA family, he affirmed that Vietnam consistently regards ASEAN as a top priority in its foreign policy. He stressed that, as a proactive, active and responsible AIPA member, Vietnam stands ready to work closely with the parliaments of member countries and observer parliaments to build an inclusive, sustainable, resilient and genuinely people-centred ASEAN Community.



During the plenary discussion, heads of parliamentary delegations from member countries reaffirmed their support for the theme of AIPA-47, highlighting the priority of building a peaceful, prosperous and people-centred ASEAN. Emphasising AIPA’s role in implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, they said that amid rapid and complex global changes, ASEAN continued to be a bright spot for stability and growth.



National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man delivers an address at the first plenary session of the 47th General Assembly of the AIPA in Manila on the afternoon of November 18. (Photo: VNA)

They agreed that ASEAN should continue to foster a culture of dialogue, consultation and consensus, strengthen strategic trust, uphold international law and the fundamental principles of the ASEAN Charter, and promote cooperation for the tangible benefit of the people. They also stressed the need to maintain peace and stability and freedom of navigation and overflight, settle disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, and work towards an effective and substantive COC at an early date.



Parliaments will work alongside the governments of member countries to effectively implement regional commitments and AIPA resolutions, delivering tangible benefits to the people.



Representatives of observer parliaments, guests and partner organisations affirmed that ASEAN is one of the world’s important centres of economic and political development. They spoke highly of AIPA’s role in promoting regional dialogue and cooperation, reaffirmed their support for and commitment to assisting ASEAN in implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and proposed various measures to strengthen cooperation with AIPA and ASEAN as a whole./.