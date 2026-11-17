Manila (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Doan Anh on November 17 joined heads of delegations from AIPA member parliaments, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and AIPA Secretary-General Chem Widhya in paying a courtesy call on Faustino G. Dy III, Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives and President of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47).

The meeting took place in Manila, the Philippines, on the sidelines of AIPA-47, with Anh empowered by NA President Tran Thanh Man to join the delegation.

Anh and the heads of the delegations congratulated the Philippines on successfully hosting the ASEAN and AIPA activities in 2026. They expressed gratitude for the host country's warm hospitality. They also expressed confidence that AIPA-47 would be a success, enhancing the role of member parliaments in building a resilient, innovative, and dynamic ASEAN Community that places people at its centre.

For his part, Faustino G. Dy III warmly welcomed the delegation heads and the two secretaries-general to Manila for AIPA-47, and thanked AIPA member parliaments for their support and close coordination with the Philippine House of Representatives in its capacity as AIPA-47 President and ASEAN Chair in 2026.

The AIPA-47 President stressed that, amid the interconnected challenges facing the region, parliaments should strengthen their legislative and oversight roles and accelerate the incorporation of ASEAN commitments into national legislation, thereby contributing to the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Faustino G. Dy III noted that the General Assembly would provide a forum for delegations to discuss a wide range of important issues relating to politics, economy, society, women, youth and AIPA's internal affairs. He expressed confidence that the event would help strengthen solidarity, trust and consensus among member parliaments.

AIPA-47 is taking place from November 17 to 21 under the theme “Parliaments Ensuring a Peaceful, Prosperous and People-Centred ASEAN”.



The General Assembly is expected to consider admitting the National Parliament of Timor-Leste as AIPA's 11th official member./.