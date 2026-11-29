Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Hanoi on November 29, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Vietnam to attend the 11th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.

At the meeting, the top Vietnamese leader warmly welcomed PM Anutin and the high-ranking Thai delegation, praising the Thai PM's participation in the summit as a demonstration of his respect for relations with Vietnam and Mekong sub-regional cooperation for peace, stability, connectivity and sustainable development.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his satisfaction with the positive and comprehensive development of Vietnam-Thailand relations, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

He highlighted major cooperation achievements in 2026, which marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (August 6, 1976 - 2026). Notably, the two sides had held four high-level visits and meetings within four months. The most recent was the State visit to Vietnam by the Thai King and Queen in September, which provided fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive and effective bilateral ties.

For his part, PM Anutin thanked General Secretary and President Lam for receiving the delegation and expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam. He spoke highly of the country's socio-economic development achievements and its growing role and standing in the region and the world.

He affirmed that Thailand always attaches importance to its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam and wishes to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also congratulated Vietnam on successfully hosting the 11th ACMECS Summit.

Briefing General Secretary and President Lam on the positive outcomes of his talks with Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung, PM Anutin said the two countries still have considerable room for cooperation.

He proposed strengthening defence and security ties, including cooperation between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Royal Thai Navy, while expanding economic, trade, investment and food safety cooperation.

Bilateral trade has approached the target of 25 billion USD, he said, expressing his hope that the two sides would set a higher target. He also called on relevant agencies to enhance exchanges and address obstacles to trade and investment.

General Secretary and President Lam welcomed the outcomes of the two PMs' discussions and agreed on the need to increase high-level and other-level exchanges, make effective use of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms and implement the 2026-2031 Action Programme for the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He stressed that high-level agreements and commitments should be translated into concrete results that bring practical benefits to both countries' people.

Regarding defence and security, the Vietnamese leader supported stronger cooperation both bilaterally and within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Mekong sub-regional frameworks, contributing to regional peace and stability. He also emphasised the principle that neither country should allow any organisation or individual to use its territory to act against the other.

On economic ties, General Secretary and President Lam agreed with the proposal to pursue a new bilateral trade target and reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to creating favourable conditions for Thai businesses. He also called on Thailand to facilitate economic, trade and investment cooperation and promote cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at ASEAN, the United Nations and other multilateral forums, contributing to ASEAN's solidarity, unity and centrality. General Secretary and President Lam affirmed Vietnam's support for Thailand's dual role as ASEAN Chair and ACMECS host in 2028, expressing his hope for closer coordination to unlock the potential of Mekong cooperation.

On this occasion, PM Anutin conveyed an invitation from the Thai King and Queen to the top Vietnamese leader and his spouse for a state visit to Thailand at a mutually convenient time. General Secretary and President Lam thanked the Thai royal couple, sent them his best regards and assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange the visit through diplomatic channels./.