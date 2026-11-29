Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held discussions with Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn on the sidelines of the 12th Cambodia - Laos - Myanmar - Vietnam (CLMV) Summit in Hanoi on November 28.



PM Hung highly valued the contributions made by the Secretary-General and the ASEAN Secretariat to ASEAN cooperation, as well as the active support provided to Vietnam and other member states. He expressed his confidence that, under the leadership of Secretary-General Kao, the ASEAN Secretariat would continue to contribute effectively toward the common goals of the ASEAN Community.



The PM affirmed that Vietnam consistently views ASEAN as a top strategic priority and remains committed to participating in and contributing proactively, actively, and responsibly to the ASEAN integration process. He urged the Secretary-General and the ASEAN Secretariat to effectively fulfill their coordinating role, support the implementation of Vietnam’s initiatives within ASEAN, and work with member states to mobilise resources from partners for sub-regional cooperation and the narrowing of the development gap, thereby contributing to the building of an ASEAN Community that is united, resilient, proactive in its adaptability, and committed to inclusive and sustainable development.



On this occasion, PM Hung invited the Secretary-General to attend the ASEAN Future Forum 2027 (AFF), and to share ideas on how to closely align the forum’s content with the broader ASEAN agenda.



Secretary-General Kao congratulated Vietnam on the successful hosting of the 12th CLMV Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.



Expressing his admiration for Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and its growing international standing, the Secretary-General affirmed his continued support for Vietnam in leveraging its role and making active contributions to the ASEAN Community-building process, including through sub-regional cooperation and efforts to narrow the development gap.



Secretary-General Kao also expressed his hope that Vietnam, together with other ASEAN member states, would support the ASEAN Secretariat in strengthening its coordination, research, and advisory capacities, thereby effectively facilitating the realization of the goals set out in the ASEAN Community Vision 2045./.

VNA