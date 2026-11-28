Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung chaired an international press conference at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on November 28 to brief the media on the outcomes of the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.



Trung answered questions from domestic and foreign reporters on Vietnam’s contributions and initiatives, the implementation of commitments and the strategic benefits the two cooperation frameworks will bring to the region.



Addressing Vietnam’s role as host and CLMV chair, the minister said that the country proactively consulted member states and relevant organisations to develop major cooperation orientations for consideration and approval. Vietnam also worked closely with partners to prepare summit documents, reviewing cooperation achievements and outlining concrete actions for the coming period, and directly participating in key joint programmes and projects.



He highlighted two major initiatives proposed by Vietnam and endorsed by member countries, namely the CLMV smart dry port corridor and the CLMV heritage journey.



The smart dry port corridor initiative introduces a new approach to infrastructure development, aiming to establish integrated hubs connecting border gates, airports and seaports. Meanwhile, the heritage journey initiative seeks to strengthen tourism links by connecting prominent destinations such as Bagan in Myanmar, Luang Prabang in Laos and Trang An in Vietnam.



Trung noted that both initiatives address key concerns shared by member countries and include specific objectives, activities and monitoring mechanisms. Their implementation will be reviewed after one year to assess progress and results.



He attributed Vietnam’s contributions to its position as a Mekong-basin country and its dynamic economy, whose development achievements are closely aligned with the priorities and areas of cooperation of both mechanisms.



Highlighting the scale of regional cooperation, he said ACMECS, comprising Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand, has a combined population of more than 250 million, covers over 1.9 million sq.km, and records GDP of more than 1.2 trillion USD and trade turnover of nearly 1.5 trillion USD. CLMV, comprising Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, covers around 1.37 million sq.km, with GDP of approximately 563 billion USD and trade turnover of nearly 900 billion USD.



Vietnam’s dynamic socio-economic development is itself a direct contribution to the shared progress of the two mechanisms, he said, adding that proposals initiated by Vietnam have consistently received broad consideration and support from member countries.



Regarding the implementation of summit outcomes, Trung said that the adopted documents clearly outline objectives, content and implementation procedures. Each government will therefore develop its own action programme and specific plans, while strengthening coordination among ministries, localities, member countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and international partners.



He also noted that a member country proposed establishing an ACMECS Business Council at the latest summit. The initiative is expected to provide a platform for investors operating in the region and promote closer cooperation among regional business communities.



A representative of Mekong ASEAN Magazine raises a question at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

On the practical benefits of the two mechanisms, the official said that their major cooperation areas are closely aligned with Vietnam’s socio-economic development needs, development orientation and new growth model.



He identified three strategic benefits: maintaining an environment of peace and stability; promoting rapid and sustainable development through science and technology, while strengthening existing growth drivers and generating new ones; and improving people’s material and spiritual well-being.



The minister expressed his confidence that cooperation will extend beyond government agencies to businesses, organisations, scientific communities and local people, turning commitments into tangible resources for the development of Vietnam and other member countries in the new period./.