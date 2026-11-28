Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a welcome ceremony for leaders attending the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on November 28 afternoon.



As Chair of the CLMV cooperation mechanism for 2026, Vietnam is hosting the 12th CLMV Summit and, in coordination with Myanmar, the current Chair of the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), the 11th ACMECS Summit.



The 11th ACMECS Summit is scheduled to take place later on November 28, immediately following the 12th CLMV Summit.



The two summits are attended by Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and representatives of regional partners and international organisations.



The CLMV cooperation mechanism originated from an initiative to narrow the development gap and facilitate the integration of CLMV countries into the region's development process. In December 2003, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, leaders of the four countries agreed to hold the first CLMV Summit alongside the 10th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, in November 2004.



CLMV is an open cooperation framework designed to leverage the four countries' existing strengths and potential while mobilising support from other ASEAN members and development partners. It also serves as a platform for the four countries to coordinate their efforts in advancing ASEAN economic integration.



Over more than two decades, CLMV cooperation has delivered significant results in promoting trade, investment, transport connectivity and people-to-people exchanges among member countries. It has also helped build trust and strengthen cooperation among Mekong countries in addressing shared challenges.



Building on this momentum, Vietnam, as CLMV Chair in 2026, continues to advance cooperation initiatives, promote development experience-sharing and strengthen coordination among member countries. These efforts contribute to reinforcing Mekong subregional cooperation and advancing an integrated, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community.



Under the theme “Connecting CLMV – Harnessing Potential – Building a Prosperous Future”, the 12th CLMV Summit marks an important step towards consolidating solidarity, enhancing strategic cohesion and elevating Mekong subregional cooperation amid an increasingly volatile global landscape. Key issues on the agenda include strengthening economic connectivity within CLMV and between the four countries and external partners, as well as mobilising resources more effectively to generate breakthroughs in cooperation.



PM Hung and other CLMV leaders are expected to adopt a Joint Statement outlining cooperation priorities for the coming period and setting important new directions for both collective cooperation and the development of each member country./.



VNA