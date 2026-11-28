Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on November 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet met in Hanoi on November 28 morning, agreeing to improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation mechanisms to ensure increasingly substantive and effective relations between their countries.



The meeting took place ahead of the 12th Cambodia–Laos–Myanmar–Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady–Chao Phraya–Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.



Welcoming PM Hun Manet back to Hanoi for the 12th CLMV and 11th ACMECS summits, PM Hung noted that the Cambodian leader’s attendance will contribute to the overall success of the gatherings and generate fresh momentum for subregional cooperation toward peace, stability, and sustainable development.



He congratulated Cambodia on its recent achievements and successful hosting of many diplomatic events, which have reaffirmed the country's growing role and stature in the region and on the global stage. He expressed confidence that Cambodia will continue to obtain new accomplishments in national construction and development, steadily improving its people's life quality.



For his part, PM Hun Manet commended Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and wished the country success in hosting the 12th CLMV and 11th ACMECS summits.



He expressed his hope that Vietnam will sustain its robust growth momentum, realise the development goals set forth by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and further elevate its international standing.



Both host and guest noted with satisfaction that the Vietnam–Cambodia relationship, guided by the motto of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability", has continued to deepen, achieving significant progress across all spheres.



The two sides have maintained regular high-level and all-level delegation exchanges, continuously reinforcing political trust and bilateral solidarity. Defence and security cooperation remains a pillar while economic, trade, investment, and tourism ties continue to flourish, alongside expanding collaboration in education, culture, people-to-people exchanges, and locality-to-locality partnerships, according to the PMs.



The two leaders agreed on the need to better leverage each country's strengths and potential for mutual complementarity, creating more important resources to serve the countries’ respective development goals in the new phase.



To ensure bilateral ties develop in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, they agreed to jointly improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, while stepping up supervision and inspection of the implementation of high-level agreements and commitments. They pledged to maximise the role of ministries, sectors, and localities in translating high-level agreements into concrete, practical outcomes.



On defence and security cooperation, the PMs agreed to keep strengthening this pillar and coordinating closely to safeguard national security, stability, and social order. They reiterated the principle of not allowing any hostile forces to use one country's territory to sabotage the other.



They also agreed to intensify joint efforts against transnational crimes, particularly drug trafficking, human trafficking, and online fraud, and to maintain close coordination in the search for, repatriation, and identification of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia during wartime.



Highlighting the importance of economic connectivity, both sides pledged to facilitate cross-border trade, investment, and goods circulation, capitalise on market opportunities as well as each country’s strengths, and strive to raise bilateral trade to the 20 billion USD target at an early date.



They agreed to create favourable conditions for businesses to expand operations and advance large-scale cooperation projects that deliver tangible benefits to both countries.



The two PMs affirmed continued efforts to strengthen transport infrastructure connectivity, especially the roads linking major economic hubs, upgrade border gate efficiency, and develop logistics services. They also concurred in broadening cooperation in high-potential areas such as agriculture, energy, science – technology, and digital transformation.



Vietnam and Cambodia will further improve the quality of cooperation in education, training, and human resources development to meet each nation's growth demand.



They will also promote cultural, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, particularly among younger generations and localities, to foster mutual understanding, nurture traditional friendship, and build a solid social foundation for bilateral ties, the leaders said.



Looking toward the 60th anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967–2027), the two PMs agreed to direct relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to organise practical activities for the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Year 2027. These events aim to deepen public awareness, especially among the youth, of the significance and value of the two nations' neighbourly friendship.



Exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, they agreed to maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, notably the United Nations, ASEAN, and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms.



Both sides underscored the importance of consolidating ASEAN solidarity, unity, and centrality while upholding the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and international law./.