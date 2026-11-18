Manila (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held bilateral meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres in Manila, the Philippines on November 17, on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.



During his meeting with the Cambodian leader, the two PMs shared updates on the situation in their respective countries and discussed several issues of mutual concern.



PM Hung congratulated Cambodia on the successful hosting of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh and thanked Cambodia for its warm and thoughtful reception of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam during his attendance at the event. He highly appreciated Cambodia's efforts in hosting this important international event, which had helped enhance the country's role and standing on the international stage.



Building on the foundation of good friendly neighbourliness and cooperation, the two PMs expressed their desire to further strengthen bilateral ties and mutual trust, while promoting cooperation in areas suited to each country's potential, strengths and development needs, thereby delivering practical benefits to the people of both countries.



The meeting reflected the importance both sides attach to their relationship and the mutual friendship between the two countries' leaders. It also contributed to strengthening their good neighbourliness and enhancing the effectiveness of coordination within ASEAN and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms, particularly in preparation for the successful hosting of the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11) in Vietnam this year.



These efforts are expected to promote connectivity and cooperation in the subregion while contributing to regional peace, stability and development.



At his bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, PM Hung expressed his appreciation for and highly valued Guterres' contributions and achievements during his two terms as UN Secretary-General. He also thanked the Secretary-General for his goodwill and continued support for Vietnam over the years.



The Government leader affirmed that the UN is an important strategic partner of Vietnam and proposed that both sides coordinate in organising meaningful activities to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to the UN (1977–2027), in a manner befitting the stature of Vietnam-UN relations.



Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his admiration for Vietnam's development achievements and highly appreciated the strategic vision of the Vietnamese Party and State leadership. He welcomed Vietnam's role as a bridge in strengthening cooperation between the UN and the region, as well as its increasingly proactive and substantive contributions to peace, stability and cooperation./.

VNA