Manila (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet have shared their desire to further strengthen ties and mutual trust, and promote cooperation in areas suited to each country's potential, strengths and development needs, bringing tangible benefits to their people.
They expressed the hope during a bilateral meeting in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17, on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.
PM Hung congratulated Cambodia on the successful organisation of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh and thanked the country for its warm and thoughtful reception of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee State President To Lam during his attendance at the event. He praised Cambodia's efforts in hosting this important international event, which helped enhance the country's role and standing on the international stage.
The meeting reflected the mutual respect and friendship shared by the leaders of the two countries, contributing to the strengthening of their good neighbourliness and more effective coordination within ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms. This is particularly important as the two sides work towards the successful organisation of the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11), scheduled to take place in Vietnam in 2026, helping promote connectivity and cooperation in the sub-region and contributing to regional peace, stability and development./.
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