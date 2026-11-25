Hanoi (VNA) – ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, highlighting the achievements of bilateral cooperation and pledging to further deepen the partnership.



In his message, Kao stressed that China is among the first countries to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN. ASEAN highly values this cooperation framework, considering it a relationship of great significance and broad substance.



Over the past five years, the two sides have continuously strengthened cooperation in political-security, economic, and socio-cultural fields, while working together to uphold the multilateral trading system and build a more open, inclusive and resilient regional economy, he said. These efforts reflect their shared commitment to maintaining regional peace, stability and prosperity, while delivering tangible benefits to their people.



The ASEAN Secretary-General expressed confidence that ASEAN-China relations will continue to develop in a substantive manner, saying he looks forward to continuing to work with China to advance the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bringing greater benefits to the people of both sides and the region.



In his congratulatory message, Wang highlighted that since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021, under the strategic guidance of the two sides’ leaders, political trust between China and ASEAN has been continuously strengthened, practical cooperation has yielded positive results, and friendly exchanges has grown increasingly close. Notably, the two sides have been each other’s largest trading partner for six consecutive years.

He said the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol has been officially signed and is set to enter into force soon. He said cooperation in various fields is flourishing, benefiting not only the countries and people on both sides but also contributing significantly to regional peace, stability and prosperity.



The Chinese FM affirmed that he stands ready to work with Kao and colleagues from ASEAN countries to actively implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both sides, uphold friendship and mutual assistance, openness and win-win cooperation, and innovation-driven development, build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home, and continue building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.



Earlier, at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit held on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines, Chinese Premier Li Qiang proposed three directions for advancing the building of an ASEAN-China community with a shared future. These include consolidating the foundations of peace and security, promoting regional development and prosperity, and improving people's well-being./.

VNA