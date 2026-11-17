Manila (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India to move from converging interests to joint strategic action and translate political commitments into tangible cooperation, as he joined other ASEAN leaders and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17.



At the event, held as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in the Philippines, the Vietnamese leader stressed that ASEAN-India relations have a solid foundation, with many shared strategic interests and vast potential for expanded cooperation.



He proposed three strategic priorities for ASEAN-India cooperation in the coming period, focusing on enhancing peace and security and elevating maritime cooperation to a strategic priority; creating breakthroughs in economic integration and connectivity, and strengthening resilience; and tightening people-to-people ties.



The PM called for closer cooperation to maintain peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He also proposed considering the establishment of an ASEAN-India maritime dialogue mechanism, and welcomed India’s consistent support for ASEAN’s principled stance on the East Sea.



PM Hung urged both sides to soon conclude the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), strengthen supply chain and air connectivity, ensure energy and food security, and expand cooperation in science and technology, artificial intelligence and the semiconductor industry.



He also called for stronger cooperation in high-quality human resource training, closer ties between universities and research institutions, and expanded scholarships in technology and green economy fields. He stressed the need to promote cultural and historical bonds and people-to-people interaction as a foundation for fostering long-term friendship.



Leaders of ASEAN countries appreciated India's consistent and strong support for ASEAN’s central role, its active participation in regional mechanisms, significant contributions to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.



They welcomed India's efforts to strengthen cooperation with and support the group in digital economy, science and technology, innovation, education and training, energy, agriculture, healthcare and climate change response. They also lauded India's additional contributions to ASEAN-India cooperation funds, helping ensure resources for implementing cooperation programmes.



PM Modi affirmed India's unwavering commitment to ASEAN unity and the bloc’s central role. Noting that ASEAN and India together account for one-quarter of the world's population, he called for stronger cooperation to shape the future of development and make the region a symbol of peace and stability amid global volatility and uncertainty.



The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen ASEAN-India relations ahead of the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations and the 5th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027. They agreed to align the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, and fully implement the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030, prioritising economic, trade and investment cooperation; and expediting the review and upgrade of AITIGA.



The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in education and training, scientific research and people-to-people exchanges to help narrow the development gap.



PM Modi announced that India will launch a free e-tourist visa programme for ASEAN visitors.



Regarding political and security cooperation, the two sides agreed to work towards a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region, strengthen maritime cooperation and build on the outcomes of the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026.



The summit adopted the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Disaster Preparedness and Management./.

VNA