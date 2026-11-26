Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam calls on the US to make an objective and balanced assessment of its efforts and achievements in addressing US concerns, following a proposal by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) to impose additional import tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnamese goods, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said.

Hang made the comment at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 26 while answering a reporter's question about reports that the US is planning to impose new import tariffs on 16 economies, including Vietnam.

The spokeswoman said the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has received full information on the matter. She explained that the USTR's preliminary findings and proposed maximum tariff rates are part of the US's legal process. The proposal has not been effective and has not been officially applied.

The USTR would receive feedback and consult relevant parties before making a final decision on the applicable tariff rates, mechanisms, their relationship with other tariffs and the categories of goods eligible for exemptions. Under the US's regulations and practice, the final decision is expected no later than March 11, 2027.

In recent times, Vietnam has made various commitments during negotiations on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement with the US. It has also proactively implemented important reforms to address the US's concerns, including issues related to investigations under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

The two sides have completed almost all negotiating matters, with only a few technical issues remaining to be discussed and clarified before the entire negotiation process can be concluded, the spokesperson said.

Vietnam once again called on the US to fairly assess its efforts and achievements in these areas, Hang stressed.

Vietnamese authorities will continue direct consultations with their US counterparts in a spirit of goodwill and remain ready to share information and clarify the country's policies and regulations to address differences, the spokesperson added.

At the briefing, the spokesperson also responded to a question about the USTR's decision to extend its trade investigation into Vietnam's protection of intellectual property rights until February 2027, as well as cooperation and exchanges between the two sides on the issue.

The spokesperson said the extension is an internal procedural matter of the US side and does not reflect the nature or extent of the investigation.

Vietnam has clearly articulated its stance on the trade investigation related to intellectual property rights protection on multiple occasions. The spokesperson emphasised the country's request for the US to conduct an objective evaluation of Vietnam's efforts and achievements, especially in recent times.

Vietnam will continue goodwill-based direct consultations with the US and stand ready to share information and clarify its policies, regulations and their practical implementation with international partners, including the US, to address differences appropriately, hereby helping to build a transparent and healthy investment and business environment in Vietnam, Hang added./.