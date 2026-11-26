Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, in partnership with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and the Kyushu Tourism Organisation (KTO) convened the Vietnam–Kyushu Tourism Forum 2026 under the theme “Connecting Destinations – Expanding Markets" on November 26.

The forum aimed to link Vietnamese and Japanese regulators, tourism promoters, local authorities and companies, and push market data exchange, product development and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Kyushu.

Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Trinh Thi Mai Phuong, in her opening speech, said the forum, ahead of the Vietnam–Japan Tourism Cooperation Year 2027–2028, was intended to boost cultural, economic and people-to-people ties, contributing to the countries' mutual understanding and friendship.

Vietnam and Kyushu boast complementary tourism resources, products and markets, she said, urging both sides to share more market information and connect aviation, rail, travel, accommodation and service partners to build concrete, durable joint products and schemes.

VNAT Deputy Director-General Pham Van Thuy praised the forum and the new Vietnam–Kyushu Tourism Partner Network. He flagged priorities, including indigenous culture tied to heritage conservation and community benefits, quality and varied products matched to demand, stronger locality-to-business links, better service and workforce, digital technology application, and promotion tied to product development.

KTO Executive Director and Business Division Head Hamasaki Takashi cited Vietnam–Kyushu historical exchanges and the KTO’s role in marketing Kyushu as one linked destination across seven prefectures. He said nature, hot springs, food and traditional culture give Kyushu room for diverse itineraries that push visitors beyond Fukuoka into other parts of the region.

The forum featured two panel discussions on market links and distinctive products. The first covered aviation and rail connectivity and promotion as tools to expand markets and two-way traffic. Fukuoka International Airport, JR Kyushu, Vietnam Airlines, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) and the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) shared transport link, market trends and measures for attracting Vietnamese travellers to Kyushu and Kyushu travellers to Vietnam.

The second session focused on destination competitiveness and ways to bring into play the values of culture, cuisine, craft villages and local experiences. The VNAT, Vietjet Air and businesses from both countries discussed new products, stronger business-to-business cooperation and converting potential into feasible tours.

The forum launched the Vietnam–Kyushu Tourism Partner Network to keep agencies, organisations, localities and businesses connected after the event. The network is meant to be open, voluntary and flexible, giving members space to share information, find partners, propose initiatives and drive concrete cooperation.

From November 27 to 29, officials and businesses will join a FAM trip to destinations in Oita, Fukuoka and Saga to see Kyushu’s tourism resources, products and services firsthand, supporting tour design and wider collaboration./.