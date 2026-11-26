Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will continue working with the US through both an ongoing trade investigation and negotiations on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement, as the US has proposed additional tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnamese goods, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai said on November 26.

Speaking at a press briefing on the US Trade Representative (USTR)’s preliminary findings under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 concerning structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing industries, Thai said the US investigation must follow its domestic laws, particularly Section 301.

Under the preliminary findings, the US has proposed a maximum rate of 35%. If the two countries reach an agreement on reciprocal, fair and balanced trade, known as the ART, the rate can be lower to 20%.

Thai stressed that the findings are preliminary and that the US investigation process still includes opportunities for consultation, clarification and public feedback before a final decision is made. Relevant countries, US businesses and other stakeholders can submit their views during this process.

The final tariff decision rests with the US under its own laws and will depend on information provided by the parties as well as discussions between the two countries in the coming period, he said.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, together with other ministries and agencies of Vietnam, has already provided information to the US side and will continue to do so. Vietnamese-based businesses, including US-invested companies, can also contribute their views to the investigation.

At the 5th meeting of senior officials of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), held in Hanoi from November 23 - 27, CPTPP members and partners from ASEAN and the European Union also discussed the issue. Participants did not agree with the USTR’s allegations that global manufacturing industries are suffering from excess capacity, Thai said.

Regarding the next steps, he said Vietnam would pursue two channels of engagement with the US. The first is cooperation under the Section 301 investigation. Vietnam will maintain close contact with US authorities, submit further information and take part in public hearings. The ministry will also coordinate with industry associations, particularly the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, to ensure that US investigators receive full, accurate and objective information.

The second channel is negotiations on the ART. Vietnam has provided the necessary information and proposed commitments that are comparable to, or even go beyond, those made under some of its existing free trade agreements. These proposals demonstrate Vietnam’s goodwill and readiness to reach an agreement, although the two sides still need to review and reach consensus on its provisions, he said.

Thai expressed his hope that the two countries would soon reach agreement and sign the deal, describing Vietnam’s proposed commitments as unprecedented in scope.

He said the Government is also preparing businesses for possible trade risks amid complicated international developments. On November 21, the Government issued a resolution on an overall plan to manage trade surpluses and prevent risks in international trade activities for 2026-2030.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with working with other agencies to support businesses and help them develop appropriate risk-management plans. The ministry’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam also regularly issues warnings about potential cases involving the circumvention of trade remedies and other trade-related risks.

On November 25, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc chaired meetings with ministries and agencies to discuss measures to proactively manage import-export risks. Thai said the Government would continue working alongside businesses and cooperating with US agencies to minimise potential impacts./.