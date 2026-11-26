Hanoi (VNA) - Fuel prices were cut from 3 pm on November 26 under a decision by the ministries of industry and trade, and finance.



The adjustment also included allocations to the fuel stabilisation fund, using advances from the state budget, of 1,400 VND per litre for biofuel, 500 VND per litre for diesel and 1,000 VND per kilogram for mazut.



This marks the sixth consecutive reduction in petrol prices since the beginning of November.



Under the latest adjustment, E5 RON92 petrol is priced at 18,391 VND (0.71 USD) per litre, down 185 VND from the previous ceiling price and 665 VND below E10 RON95-III.



E10 RON95-III stands at 19,056 VND per litre, down 44 VND. Diesel 0.05S is priced at 24,965 VND per litre, a decrease of 1,382 VND, while mazut 180CST 3.5S is at 17,570 VND per kilogram, down 1,101 VND.



The ministries will continue to closely monitor market developments to make timely and appropriate fuel price adjustments in line with government directives, while proposing measures to stabilise fuel prices to the Government and the Prime Minister as needed./.



VNA