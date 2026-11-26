Dong Nai (VNA) – Dong Nai city’s Department of Construction has since early this month coordinated with relevant agencies to review transport projects and finalise traffic organisation plans for roads connecting to the Long Thanh International Airport.



A review found that most transport projects connecting to the airport have basically been completed, with only some outstanding issues remaining. Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway still requires work on several items. Priority will be given to stabilising the roadbed along the section crossing the Buong River area in Phuoc Tan ward and addressing outstanding issues affecting the route's operational quality.

Major components of Long Thanh International Airport have basically been completed (Photo: VNA)

The department has asked the project investor to prepare a detailed plan to complete the remaining items, inspect the road’s current condition and coordinate with relevant agencies to finalise traffic organisation plans for submission to competent authorities for approval, ensuring the route can be put into operation in accordance with regulations.



For the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 section through Dong Nai, as well as Roads 25B and 25C, investors have been urged to mobilise manpower and machinery, accelerate construction and make up for delays. All three projects are scheduled for completion in December.





The interchange connecting the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau and Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressways with route T2 leading to Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Investors of other projects, including Component Projects 2 and 3 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, the Ring Road 3 section in Ho Chi Minh City and the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway, have also been asked to speed up construction and finalise traffic organisation plans for approval. The goal is to ensure an integrated, safe and seamless transport network connecting to the airport by December.



Under the master plan, the Long Thanh International Airport will be served by a comprehensive transport network, including two access roads, T1 and T2, with a combined length of nearly 8km, directly linking the airport with National Highway 51 and the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.



The Bien Hoa – Vung Tau, Ring Road 3 – Ho Chi Minh City and Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressways, along with Roads 25B and 25C, will connect with T1 and T2 routes.



Dong Nai is also developing the Dau Giay – Tan Phu Expressway and Roads 770B, 769 and 773 to improve connectivity with the central and Central Highlands regions. Meanwhile, it is coordinating with Ho Chi Minh City to implement the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway project and extend Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) to the airport./.