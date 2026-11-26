Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The North Central region aims to achieve an average annual economic growth of more than 10.5% through 2030, under a government programme to boost industrial development, expand the marine economy and accelerate digital transformation.



Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc signed a decision on November 23 approving a programme to implement the region's master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.



The programme sets out measures to turn the region into a dynamic and sustainable growth hub, with science, technology and innovation serving as key economic drivers.



By 2030, the government aims to develop major industrial and services centres, coastal economic zones and modern urban areas, alongside marine economic hubs with regional and international reach.



The plan also prioritises modern infrastructure resilient to natural disasters and climate change, while protecting cultural and historical heritage, forests and marine ecosystems.



The region targets per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of more than 7,000 USD by 2030, at current prices.



Industry and construction are expected to account for 47.7% of regional output, services 36.8%, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries 10.8%.



The urbanisation rate is targeted at 47-48%, while more than 65% of communes are expected to meet new-style rural development standards.



The digital economy is projected to contribute around 30% of GRDP, supported by investment in digital infrastructure and technology.



The programme also promotes green and circular economic development.



The government aims to have 75-80% of the workforce receive training by 2030, with 35-40% holding formal qualifications or certificates.



Healthcare targets include 40 hospital beds and 15 doctors per 10,000 people, alongside universal health insurance coverage. The multidimensional poverty rate is expected to fall by 1-1.5 percentage points annually during 2026-2030.



Infrastructure development will focus on building an integrated transport network connecting north-south and east-west road corridors with seaports, airports and urban railway lines linked to the national rail network.



Investment will also target renewable energy, including solar and wind power and green hydrogen, as well as telecommunications, urban infrastructure and disaster prevention facilities.



The programme calls for restructuring the regional economy around technology, innovation and digital transformation, with priority given to competitive industries, high-value services and modern logistics centres linked to ports, airports and industrial zones.



Tourism is expected to become a leading economic sector, while agriculture will shift towards high-tech, environmentally sustainable production adapted to climate change.



The government also aims to increase the value of fisheries through sustainable fishing, aquaculture and seafood processing, making the marine economy a key engine of regional growth.



Other priorities include developing healthcare, education, scientific research and cultural industries, as well as strengthening links between research institutions and businesses to promote innovation and technology transfer.



The Prime Minister has instructed ministries, government agencies and local authorities to focus on regional connectivity, investment mobilisation, workforce development, environmental protection and scientific and technological advancement.



The programme also stresses the need to safeguard national defence, security and sovereignty over its seas and islands./.

VNA