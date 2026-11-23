Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s stock market upgrade by FTSE Russell to Secondary Emerging Market status has opened up opportunities to attract international capital, improve liquidity and enhance its global standing.



However, two months after the reclassification, foreign capital has yet to reverse its outflow trend, while the market remains under correction pressure, highlighting the need to turn upgrade expectations into tangible results.



Foreign investors remained net sellers throughout the first 10 months of 2026. In October alone, they net sold 24.02 trillion VND (929.8 million USD) worth of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the year. The VN-Index closed October at 1,741.62 points, down 1.53% from the previous month.



The market continued to face adjustment pressure in November. Although foreign investors recorded some net-buying sessions and showed differentiated investment patterns across stock groups, the overall capital withdrawal trend has yet to reverse.



Tran Thi Khanh Hien, Head of Research at MB Securities (MBS), said that most foreign capital associated with the FTSE Russell upgrade was expected to be allocated in the second half of 2027. The first half of the year would remain challenging, with prospects improving as external pressures ease, domestic policies take effect and upgrade-related capital is gradually disbursed.



Improving market quality and investor confidence



Dr. Vo Tri Thanh, Director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy Research, said that the scale and quality of listed companies remain key weaknesses.



The number of companies listed on HOSE has stayed at around 600-700 over the past seven to eight years, insufficiently reflecting the size and structure of the economy. As a result, the VN-Index sometimes depends heavily on a few large-cap stocks, while the supply of attractive shares for long-term investors remains limited.



Corporate transparency and governance are also essential to sustaining market confidence. Hien noted that disappointing cases involving listed companies in recent years underscored the need for stronger disclosure requirements and clearer governance regulations.



Pham Thi Thuy Linh, Head of the Securities Market Development Department under the State Securities Commission (SSC), stated that regulators and market operators regularly engage with rating organisations and major institutional investors to address concerns about market access.



Key reforms include the non-prefunding mechanism, procedures allowing foreign investors to trade through global securities firms, and streamlined requirements for opening indirect investment accounts. Investors can now open securities trading accounts within one day.



The central counterparty (CCP) system has met requirements, with relevant legal regulations already issued. The SSC is reviewing applications from securities firms and custodian banks, with implementation expected next year.



Authorities are also considering amendments to Decree No. 155/2020/ND-CP to expand foreign ownership limits./.

VNA