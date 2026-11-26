Hanoi (VNA) – A series of activities featuring a genuine-versus-counterfeit goods exhibition and the 16th edition of “Vietnamese Products in the Spotlight” opened in Hanoi on November 26, combining guidance for consumers on identifying genuine products with the promotion and sale of Vietnamese goods.



For the first time, guidance on distinguishing genuine from counterfeit goods is also being delivered via livestream.



The programme, held at No. 62 Trang Tien street by the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, responds to Vietnam Anti-Counterfeiting Day, observed on November 29.



Under the theme “Know genuine products – Avoid counterfeits”, the exhibition features products in household appliances, sports, fashion, cosmetics and consumer goods. These include brands popular among Vietnamese consumers such as Panasonic, Yonex, S&B, Uniqlo and Transino, as well as computers, Casio watches, lubricants, Honda motorcycle parts and Acecook seasonings.



Agency officials and brand representatives guide visitors in identifying genuine and counterfeit products through specific features, product information and brand identifiers. The guidance also covers points to consider when selecting and using goods.



Visitors can inspect and compare products directly and exchange information with brand representatives, gaining practical knowledge to help them identify genuine goods and make informed choices.



Agency Director-General Tran Huu Linh said raising consumer awareness and equipping people with the skills to identify genuine and counterfeit goods are important to building a healthy business environment. Consumers not only need protection but also help create a transparent market by choosing products with clear origins and guaranteed quality.



He stressed that combating counterfeit goods requires joint efforts by authorities, businesses and consumers. Better-informed consumers choosing genuine products will help curb the market for counterfeit and untraceable goods while encouraging businesses to protect their brands and customers.



Alongside the exhibition, the 16th edition of “Vietnamese Products in the Spotlight” showcases domestic products and connects businesses with consumers. Goods on display include bird's nest beverages from Khanh Hoa Salanganes Nest Company and Avanest Vietnam Nutrition JSC, freeze-dried apricots from Bach Coc Youth Cooperative in Ninh Binh province, and food-washing solution and dishwashing liquid from Fuwa Biotech Co. in Thanh Hoa province.



The exhibition and product promotion activities give businesses opportunities to introduce their goods, reach consumers and receive market feedback, while highlighting the values and distinctive features of Vietnamese products.



From 7 pm to 10 pm on November 26, a livestream programme will feature two main segments: guidance on identifying genuine and counterfeit goods, and the introduction and sale of Vietnamese products. This is the first time such guidance has been delivered through a livestream.



Agency officials and brand representatives will demonstrate how to identify genuine lubricants, Honda helmets, Casio watches and computers, as well as products from Khanh Hoa Salanganes Nest Company. The programme will also introduce products featured in the 16th edition of “Vietnamese Products in the Spotlight”, combining promotion with online sales.



The combination of product identification guidance and the promotion of Vietnamese goods in the livestream aims to help consumers recognise genuine products while providing information and opportunities to access Vietnamese goods./.

VNA