Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its leading partners and wishes to develop stable, long-term, substantive and mutually beneficial relations with the country based on mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political system, aligning with the interests and aspirations of the two peoples, Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Hong said.

Hong, who is also President of the Vietnam-US Parliamentary Friendship Group, made the statement at a meeting with US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks in Hanoi on November 20.

She praised the ambassador for her positive contributions to enhancing bilateral ties in various areas. She expressed confidence that Wicks would continue to work to advance the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The NA Vice President also appreciated the support and attention shown by lawmakers from both parties in the Senate and House of Representatives for promoting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in addressing war legacies, economic and trade cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Highlighting the important role of parliamentary cooperation in strengthening political trust and promoting bilateral ties across various fields, she said the 16th-tenure National Assembly will continue to attach importance to enhancing relations with the US Congress and welcome the exchanges of delegations and contacts between leaders of the two legislatures, lawmakers, specialised agencies and parliamentary assistants in recent years.

Regarding future cooperation, Hong called on Wicks to continue facilitating parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, including through increased delegation exchanges and regular contacts between parliamentary leaders, specialised committees, parliamentary friendship groups and lawmakers from both sides.

She also proposed that the two sides enhance exchanges of experience in legislative activities, supervision, and institution-building and improvement, particularly in areas such as the digital economy, science and technology, innovation, energy transition and sustainable development.

The two legislatures should also make better use of parliamentary dialogue channels to deepen mutual understanding, share information and engage in frank and constructive discussions on issues where differences remain, in a spirit of mutual respect and for the common interests of the two peoples, she said.

Hong affirmed that the Vietnam-US Parliamentary Friendship Group would continue to serve as a bridge and work closely with the US Embassy to promote cooperation between the two legislatures, helping make the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership increasingly substantive and effective.

For her part, Wicks emphasised that parliamentary cooperation was an important pillar of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting that the US Congress was showing growing interest in strengthening bilateral relations.

She praised the participation of Vietnamese NA deputies and parliamentary staff in the Congressional Office for International Leadership (COIL) programme, describing it as an important channel for connecting the two legislatures and enhancing mutual understanding.

She noted that delegation exchanges were practical and meaningful in deepening mutual understanding and trust, while creating opportunities for lawmakers and parliamentary assistants from both sides to share experience.

Wicks said the US Government and business community were interested in policies affecting the legal and business environment, investment decisions and trade activities.

She stressed that the timely provision of information, meaningful consultation, transparency and predictability in policy implementation were important to strengthening investor confidence and facilitating US business and trade activities in Vietnam.

The ambassador affirmed that the US Embassy wished to explore new forms of cooperation to share experience and expertise and provide more effective support for the Vietnam-US Parliamentary Friendship Group. The embassy was also ready to discuss specific areas the two sides could coordinate.

Earlier, Hong chaired the first meeting of the Vietnam-US Parliamentary Friendship Group for the 16th tenure, established in June 2026.

In her remarks at the meeting, she said that building on the traditions and achievements of previous tenures, the group would continue to serve as a bridge to strengthen relations between the two legislatures and contribute to the stable, substantive and long-term development of Vietnam-US relations.

The Vietnam-US Parliamentary Friendship Group for the 16th tenure was established in June 2026, with 12 members, including one Chairperson, three Vice Chairpersons and eight other members.

Hong asked the group to conduct in-depth research, organise effective activities and make practical contributions to promoting cooperation between the two legislatures and fostering people-to-people ties during the new tenure./.