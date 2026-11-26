Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam–Romania Friendship Association (VRFA) will continue to serve as a bridge between the two nations, fostering people-to-people diplomacy and enhancing practical cooperation, heard its eighth national congress for the 2026–2031 term in Hanoi on November 26.

The congress elected a 36-member executive committee for the new tenure, re-electing Ho Quang Loi, former Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association and Chairman of the association in the previous tenure, to continue serving as its head.

According to reports presented at the event, the VRFA largely fulfilled the goals and tasks set out at its seventh congress, maintaining its role in fostering friendship and promoting cooperation in education, the economy and trade between Vietnam and Romania, thereby contributing to the development of bilateral relations.

Efforts in people-to-people, cultural, and educational exchanges, along with cooperation initiatives, have continued, helping enhance mutual understanding and trust. Additionally, external information activities have been intensified to promote Vietnam's image and solidify the social foundations of bilateral relations.

Delegates agreed on the need to further consolidate the two countries' traditional friendship, improve the effectiveness of people-to-people diplomacy and build a streamlined, professional and efficient organisation. Priorities include rejuvenating its membership, accelerating digital transformation, applying smart governance and expanding its network of new-generation partners.

Addressing the congress, Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), urged the association to renew its organisational structure and operating methods, ensure continuity between generations and turn the legacy of friendship into a driver of development. She also called for a stronger value co-creation approach, broader engagement channels and greater use of its partner network and the Vietnamese community in Romania.

On the occasion, the association held a friendship gathering to mark its 35th founding anniversary and Romania's 108th National Day.

Speaking at the event, Romanian Ambassador Cristina Romila described Vietnam as a close friend and important partner of her country in Southeast Asia.

She highlighted the association's important role in bilateral relations, saying that its exchanges, meetings, cultural programmes and initiatives to promote mutual understanding have helped preserve the friendship between the two peoples and pass on its values to younger generations.

Romania and Vietnam now hold favourable opportunities to develop their traditional friendship into an increasingly dynamic, substantive and comprehensive partnership, she said, adding that as an EU member, Romania could serve as an important bridge for Vietnamese partners seeking to expand business ties and access the European single market.

The Romanian Embassy in Vietnam stands ready to support the association, strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese agencies and organisations, and promote new initiatives to bring the two countries and peoples closer together, the ambassador affirmed./.