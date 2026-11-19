The Romanian Culture and Trade Day in Vietnam kicks off in the northern province of Phu Tho on November 19. (Photo courtesy of the Romanian Embassy in Vietnam)

Phu Tho (VNA) – The Romanian Culture and Trade Day in Vietnam kicked off in the northern province of Phu Tho on November 19, with the aim of promoting cultural exchanges, business connections and cooperation in trade, investment, education and tourism.

The event was jointly organised by the Romanian Embassy in Vietnam and the Phu Tho provincial People's Committee.

Speaking at the event, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two countries, built on mutual trust, respect and solidarity.

She particularly acknowledged the contributions of generations of Vietnamese people who have studied, worked and lived in Romania to strengthening bilateral ties.

The ambassador stressed the importance of building on this traditional friendship to deepen economic links, develop concrete cooperation projects and create new opportunities for businesses, educational institutions and people of both countries.

As a European Union member, Romania offers opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to expand their presence in European markets, while Vietnam provides a gateway for Romanian enterprises seeking opportunities in Southeast Asia.

The diplomat highlighted considerable untapped potential for bilateral cooperation in manufacturing, mechanical engineering, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, information technology and logistics.

A highlight of the event was the Romania-Vietnam business networking workshop, which provided a platform for businesses to exchange market information, explore investment opportunities and establish partnerships. Exhibitions featuring products from both countries also helped promote cultural exchanges and trade connections.

Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho provincial People's Committee Quach Tat Liem affirmed the province's commitment to promoting cultural diplomacy alongside cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and education.

Both sides also identified promising opportunities in wellness and resort tourism, particularly in Thanh Thuy, which is known for its natural hot mineral springs.

Drawing on Romania's experience in thermal spa tourism and mineral-water-based healthcare and rehabilitation services, the two sides could expand cooperation in technology, workforce training, service management and expertise sharing.

The Romanian Embassy reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate partnerships and help translate opportunities arising from the event into concrete cooperation programmes and investment projects./.