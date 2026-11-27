Hue (VNA) – The central city of Hue is tightening controls on active and idle fishing vessels as it steps up its fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

As of November 25, 176 fishing vessels in Hue were ineligible to operate. City units have listed and updated them and tasked commune-level authorities with camera-based monitoring, bans on leaving port and regular reports on each vessel’s mooring position.

All vessels 6m or longer must fully declare on the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT) before departure and after docking, with transparent data and no mismatch between the agricultural services centre (formerly the fishing port management board) and the coastal border guard force.

At-sea monitoring runs through the vessel monitoring system (VMS) at the Thuan An fishing port shore station, staffed 24/7. When a vessel loses VMS connection or crosses a maritime boundary, station staff must contact the owner or captain and issue a violation warning. If VMS loss exceeds 6 hours and is reported by the owner or captain, the case is logged for verification and handling before the vessel enters port.

Hue’s new approach shifts vessel data control from administrative reports to electronic control with full verification through records and data. Anti-IUU fishing performance assessment is moving to unified management on a digital data platform.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment said it will keep tight control of deregistered vessels still capable of operating and unregistered vessels, assigning agencies, units and individuals to track each high-risk unit.

The department will finish verification and handling within statutory deadlines, targeting no more than 60 days from case-file opening, strengthen local enforcement inspection and supervision, and run unscheduled inspections in key localities.

It will also broadly disseminate legal regulations and the responsibilities of vessel owners, captains, fishermen and businesses, and publicise serious violations on media, press and grassroots information systems./.