An Giang (VNA) - The southern province of An Giang is stepping up efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, tightening fleet management and monitoring to address the European Commission’s (EC) recommendations and promote responsible, sustainable fisheries.



According to the provincial Steering Committee on IUU Fishing Prevention and Control, An Giang has registered 10,896 fishing vessels, all of which have updated information in the national fisheries database. Of these, 10,555 have valid fishing licences and 3,529 are equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS).



A review has identified 1,690 vessels ineligible for fishing. Their names and anchorage locations are regularly provided to border guard stations and local authorities for close monitoring, with strict orders issued to prevent them from leaving port to operate at sea.



The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment has also designated 21 temporary fish landing points to strengthen vessel departure and arrival controls and trace the origin of catches through the electronic Catch Documentation and Traceability system (eCDT).



Enforcement has been intensified through patrols at sea and strict action against VMS-related violations and illegal fishing in foreign waters. More than 1,500 patrols and inspections were conducted by provincial forces from the beginning of 2026 through October.



Alongside enforcement, An Giang is developing support policies to help vessel owners replace VMS equipment and assist those wishing to change occupations or dismantle damaged, ineligible vessels. These measures are expected to address the remaining “three-no” vessels – those without registration, inspection certificates or fishing licences.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ngo Cong Thuc said that An Giang will continue to address shortcomings identified by the EC, strengthen fleet management and ensure that all vessels departing and arriving at ports are monitored through eCDT.



The locality’s efforts form part of the nationwide drive to have the EC’s “yellow card” warning lifted. They also reflect the province’s long-term commitment to restructuring its fisheries sector towards greater transparency, efficiency and sustainability./.

VNA