Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - The Da Nang City People’s Committee held a ceremony to present membership certificates and unveil products for the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Da Nang City (VIFC-DN) on November 28.



At the event, VIFC-DN welcomed 11 new member organisations and enterprises from the Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong (China) and Vietnam, operating across various sectors such as investment, fund management, financial technology, commodity trading and trade finance.



The total registered charter capital of these enterprises is approximately 880 billion VND, equivalent to 34 million USD.



Six member enterprises have signed share and capital contribution purchase agreements, as well as contracts and commitments to arrange financing for key projects, including Gia Binh International Airport, transport infrastructure, seaports, solar power, battery storage systems, and clean water supply.



The total value of these contracts and financing commitments exceeds 10 billion USD.



Speaking at the event, Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council for the International Financial Centre in Vietnam, said that the development of an International Financial Centre is a major policy of the Party and the State, holding strategic significance for the mobilisation and allocation of financial resources and for enhancing the standing of the Vietnamese economy.



“Da Nang sets a goal to develop an international financial centre with a clear focus and distinct identity, prioritising green finance, digital finance, commodity trading, supply chain finance, and asset management, while serving as a bridge that connects international capital flows with production, business activities, and investment projects.”



Hung also noted that new members' participation is a positive signal, reflecting investor interest in the operating environment and the International Financial Centre's development direction.



Regarding international capital mobilisation, a representative from Sao Vang Company stated that a key reason for the firm’s participation in VIFC-DN is the potential to connect with, attract, and channel international investment capital into Vietnam, specifically to support major national projects and strategic infrastructure developments like the Gia Binh International Airport and related infrastructure ecosystem.



Through its partnership with Hapenco Green and Revo AI, Sao Vang is advancing plans to secure up to 9.8 billion USD in international investment capital from partners in the US and the UAE.



“We expect VIFC-DN to serve as a vital bridge, connecting international financial resources with substantive, transparent, and effective investment opportunities in Vietnam,” a representative from Sao Vang Company said.



Another development direction being pursued at VIFC-DN is the establishment of a commodities trading market, leveraging Vietnam’s strengths in the production and export of agricultural products, raw materials, and industrial goods.



Nguyen Thanh Tung, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Global Commodity Exchange JSC, speaks at the event. (Photo: VIFC-DN)

Nguyen Thanh Tung, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Global Commodity Exchange JSC and an investor in Da Nang Commodity Exchange Co., Ltd. (DNEX), said that the company will increase its charter capital to 2 trillion VND immediately upon receiving its operating license. This capital is intended for the establishment of a clearing and settlement centre, market development and the expansion of international partnerships.



“Vietnam has many export products that hold significant positions in the global market; however, farmers, as well as production and export enterprises, still require additional modern tools to manage price risks, hedge against market volatility, and enhance their competitiveness,” Tung said.



According to Tung, the technological infrastructure required for DNEX’s operations is now ready, following four years of model development that began in 2022.



By the end of 2028, the company plans to invest approximately 2 billion USD into trading activities involving silver and precious metals (excluding gold), non-ferrous metals, coffee, rubber, wood pellets, black pepper, and cocoa.



Tung added that the development of a commodities exchange will provide farmers and businesses with additional tools for price risk management, enhance their competitiveness, and facilitate access to international markets.



Another milestone of the event was the launch of the Supply Chain Finance Hub (SCF Hub) initiative at VIFC-DN. This initiative aims to establish a central nexus connecting banks, non-bank financial institutions, fintech companies, investors, lead corporate buyers, data providers, logistics firms, and dispute resolution services into a unified ecosystem.



The SCF Hub is expected to enhance access to capital and the export competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam. It will facilitate the creation of investable, trade-linked assets—attracting institutional investors and development finance institutions—while strengthening the country’s position within regional value chains and promoting both green finance and financial inclusion.



Alongside the SCF Hub initiative, the Commodity Finance Network (CFN) infrastructure has also been officially launched, aiming to connect Vietnamese businesses with international importers under a unified, trusted standard./.

