General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out key cultural and social development targets for 2027, covering employment, education, healthcare, poverty reduction and human development, including a life expectancy of 74.8 years and health insurance coverage of 96.7%.