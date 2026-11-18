Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Quang Ninh municipal Party Committee has approved pilot projects for a “socialist hospital” at Vietnam–Sweden Uong Bi Hospital for 2026–2030 and a “socialist school” model across the city.



The socialist hospital model serves the people with fair access and benefits, upholding people’s right to mastery and putting people at the centre, with quality and safety, as well as transparent and efficient public resource management. The facility features develoment through science, technology and modern governance, and community responsibility.



The target by 2030 is to turn Vietnam–Sweden Uong Bi Hospital into a specialised, modern, smart, green and humane general hospital with 1,500 beds, with professional capacity, staffing, and governance nearing special-grade standards. It is to serve as the city’s final referral level and gradually affirm its position in the Red River Delta and the Northeast.



For the socialist school model, Quang Ninh picked three institutions, including Vu Van Hieu Primary, Secondary and High School, the Primary, Secondary and High School of Pedagogical Practice under Ha Long University, and Van Don 1 Primary and High School.



The model is a public school setup under the Party leadership and State management, with family and community coordination, and students’ holistic development put at the centre.



Educational content is built on five pillars of socialist ideals, ethics, brainpower, physical fitness and aesthetics. The model targets a disciplined, safe and civilised learning environment where all students are respected, have equal access to education and develop according to their ability and circumstances.



The project aims for 100% of students to be educated in Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought, the Communist Party of Vietnam, socialism and local history. Students are to be trained in diligence, compassion, honesty, discipline and unity, and equipped with mobility, healthcare as well as accident, injury and drowning prevention skills and access to the arts.



Pilot results will be judged on student progress across the five pillars; a safe and happy environment; satisfaction among students, teachers and parents; and the ability to narrow gaps in educational opportunity and outcomes among student groups. The goal is to build a comprehensive education model that sparks ideals, the aspiration to contribute and a sense of responsibility among the young toward their families, communities and country./.

VNA