Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had 18.08 million unemployment insurance participants as of late October, up 10.54% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).



During the first 10 months of the year, 660,739 people received unemployment benefits, an increase of 0.64% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, 15,668 people received vocational training support, up 38.61%.



The number of beneficiaries of vocational training support increased by 4,364 from 11,304 in the corresponding period of 2025, reflecting continued efforts to help unemployed workers improve their skills and seek new employment opportunities.



VSS data also showed that the number of social insurance participants reached 22.78 million, up 11.37% year-on-year. Of the total, 20.12 million were covered by compulsory social insurance. Meanwhile, health insurance coverage reached 98.82 million people, up 4.17% year-on-year.



Unemployment insurance is an important pillar of the social security system, providing income support and helping workers find new jobs after losing employment.



The 2025 Law on Employment, which took effect on January 1, 2026, has expanded support measures by linking unemployment benefits more closely with vocational training and skills development. Eligible workers receive not only tuition assistance but also meal allowances during training.



The policy aims to help unemployed workers acquire new skills, adapt to labour market demands and return to work sooner, rather than relying solely on income support during periods of unemployment./.

VNA