Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called on authorities at all levels, agencies, sectors, organisations, businesses and individuals at home and abroad to continue working together and contributing resources, experience and initiatives to build a united, compassionate and safe society where no vulnerable person is left behind.



The leader, who is also Honorary President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC), made the call at a ceremony held on November 23 mark the 80th anniversary of the VRC’s founding (November 23, 1946–2026).



The leader expressed appreciation for the millions of compassionate individuals, families, collectives, agencies, organisations and businesses at home and abroad who have voluntarily mobilised support and contributed their efforts, knowledge, material resources and experience to improve the lives of people in need. Whether substantial contributions or simple acts of sharing, all are valuable expressions of compassion and responsibility towards the community.



Each person and organisation might contribute in different ways, but all have shared a common sense of love and a refusal to remain indifferent to the suffering of others. Those who directly put themselves on the line, together with millions of dedicated volunteers, have created the strength of the humanitarian movement and helped deepen and sustain Vietnam’s tradition of compassion, he said.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his hope that these exemplary individuals will not only be recognised and honoured but also inspire every official, Party member, citizen, family, agency, organisation and business to nurture compassion and the spirit of “loving others as oneself”, proactively reaching out and turning goodwill into practical action for the community.



He stressed that natural disasters, climate change, epidemics, population ageing, poverty, inequality and emergencies were placing new demands on humanitarian work. These challenges required fresh thinking and operating methods, shifting from relief after difficulties arose to proactive prevention, preparedness and early response, while accompanying people in restoring their livelihoods, stabilising their lives and strengthening their capacity to protect themselves and recover.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and delegates launch the National Digital Humanitarian Portal at the event (Photo: VNA)

In the new era, humanitarian activities should be linked to sustainable development, with people at the centre and a focus on protecting human dignity and strengthening self-reliance, he said.



He underlined that assistance should go beyond addressing immediate shortages to create opportunities, build capacity and foster the confidence people need to shape their own futures. The VRC should connect policies with practical needs, mobilise and coordinate social resources, and bring into play its network of officials, members, volunteers and participating forces to ensure assistance reaches the right people in a timely and effective manner.



In the coming period, the society should strengthen and develop its grassroots organisations in line with the new local government model, train its officials, expand its volunteer force, and proactively study and propose improvements to relevant mechanisms, policies, legislation and remuneration arrangements.



The leader called on every Red Cross official, member, volunteer and young person to continue studying and applying President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and style in humanitarian work, and to remain dedicated to caring for and protecting people in all circumstances.



He urged Party committees and authorities at all levels, and the people’s armed forces to continue providing leadership, coordination and support to help the Vietnam Red Cross Society effectively fulfil the tasks entrusted to it by the Party and State.



At the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam presented the VRC with the first-class Labour Order for the second time, a prestigious distinction awarded by the Party and State in recognition of its outstanding achievements in social welfare, charity and humanitarian work, and its significant contributions to national construction and development.



On this occasion, 80 exemplary humanitarian figures from across the country were honoured for their contributions to spreading kindness, connecting people through compassion and enriching the nation’s humanitarian tradition.



At the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam and other Party and State leaders launched the National Digital Humanitarian Portal, a platform designed to connect users, provide information and update the public on humanitarian activities nationwide. Through the portal, the public can follow information on programme objectives, implementation progress, mobilised resources and results within the scope of publicly disclosed information. The platform is expected to enhance transparency, strengthen public trust and make it easier for individuals and organisations to participate in and contribute to humanitarian activities.



Also introduced on the occasion were the “Light of Compassion” Vietnam Humanitarian Award, the “Nearest Person” project and the interface of the Vietnam Humanitarian Fund, recognising diverse and practical contributions to the community and encouraging initiatives and sustained efforts in humanitarian work./.