Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour will earmark a total of 370 billion VND (14.3 million USD) to support around 370,000 union members and workers as part of Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts.



At a recent gathering, 350 union members and workers received a bank transfer of 1 million VND each into their personal bank accounts from the federation.



Phung Thai Quang, deputy chairman of the federation, said that the city planned to allocate a total of 370 billion VND to support workers in need, ensuring a joyful holiday for all.



Preparations for Tet support began early, enabling workers to prepare for Tet shopping and reunion with their families during the holiday, he said.



At the event, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang met with workers and personally presented them with gifts.



The trade unions at all levels are implementing various welfare activities, including "Tickets of Compassion – Spring 2027" and "Trade Union Tet Fair – Spring 2027.”



The "Tickets of Compassion – Spring 2027" programme will distribute 5,000 bus tickets, 2,000 train tickets, and 500 airline tickets to workers living far from their hometowns.



Six Tet fairs designed to serve at least 60,000 workers in industrial parks will offer essential goods at affordable prices./.

VNA