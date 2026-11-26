Paris (VNA) – More than two months after a fundraising concert in Paris, France, raised money to help people in central Vietnam cope with flooding, the proceeds have been used to provide weather risk insurance for 120 farming households in Quang Tri province.

The initiative aims to help farmers better protect their livelihoods and restore production following natural disasters.

Tran Louis Hung Anh, Chairman of Anchor Resilience, a French non-profit association focusing on climate resilience and rapid financial support for vulnerable farming households affected by severe weather and flooding in central Vietnam, said the association has signed an agreement with MSIG Vietnam Non-Life Insurance Company to launch a pilot weather index insurance programme in My Thuy and Dien Sanh communes, Quang Tri province, in coordination with World Vision Vietnam's Microfinance Unit.

The one-year programme, running from November 1, 2026 to October 31, 2027, covers 120 hectares of rice, garlic and vegetable crops belonging to 120 farming households. Insurance premiums are funded through donations collected during the Concert de Solidarité in France and contributions from benefactors.

Unlike conventional insurance, which requires damage assessments after a natural disaster, the programme determines payouts based on actual rainfall measurements.

Under the policy, farmers will receive compensation when accumulated rainfall over three consecutive days exceeds a specified threshold and meets the contractual conditions. Payouts will be calculated based on the extent to which rainfall exceeds the threshold and the insured area.

This mechanism allows farmers to understand in advance the conditions for receiving compensation and better prepare their financial resources for restoring production.

The Anchor Resilience leader said donations from the concert and other contributors have enabled the association to help farmers secure financial support before heavy rainfall occurs. Through the pilot programme, the association also hopes to gather farmers' feedback on whether the insurance mechanism meets their actual farming needs and effectively supports production recovery.

Yoshinori Ito, General Director of MSIG Vietnam, said the company wants to help farmers understand how rainfall indices determine insurance payouts, ensure transparency in the payment process and improve understanding of insurance needs.

Heavy rain and flooding pose recurring threats to agricultural production in Quang Tri. During the flooding caused by Storm No. 1 in 2025, more than 16,300 hectares of rice and nearly 7,800 hectares of other crops in the province were inundated, with total losses estimated at over 675 billion VND (26.1 million USD).

As climate change increasingly threatens people's livelihoods, expanding farmers' access to agricultural insurance offers an additional form of support alongside traditional disaster relief. It can help farming households not only recover from disasters but also prepare financially for future risks.

The initiative has turned the solidarity expressed through music in Paris into practical assistance for farmers in central Vietnam, helping strengthen their resilience to natural disasters and protect their livelihoods in the long term./.