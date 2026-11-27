Dong Nai (VNA) – Vietnam's Dong Nai city on November 27 received the remains of volunteer soldiers and experts who fell in Cambodia, marking the first phase of the 2026–2027 dry-season search and repatriation campaign.

The ceremony, organised by the Dong Nai city Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains, took place at the Hoa Lu International Border Gate.

From August 22 to November 26, Team K72 recovered 117 sets of remains in Cambodia, including 107 in Kratie province and 10 in Kampong Thom province.

Meanwhile, Team K76 recovered another 115 sets of remains in Vietnam and collected 35 samples.

Senior Colonel Vu Van Tho, head of Team K72 under the Dong Nai city Military Command, said the unit's greatest wish was to recover as many fallen soldiers as possible and bring them home.

Among the remains recovered, authorities identified one as belonging to martyr Vuong Dinh Minh, from the former Nghi Hai commune, Nghi Loc district, Nghe An province, offering his family long-awaited information after years of uncertainty.

Colonel Bui Van Sy, Deputy Political Commissar of the Dong Nai city Military Command, said residents, students, officials and members of the armed forces and police had lined the roads, waving flags and flowers to welcome the fallen soldiers home. He expressed gratitude for the public's heartfelt tribute.

All 232 sets of remains have been taken to the memorial hall at Binh Phuoc Martyrs' Cemetery in Dong Tam commune and handed over to the Department of Home Affairs in accordance with regulations. Preparations are under way for a memorial service and burial ceremony on December 5./.