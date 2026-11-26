Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi police will temporarily ban or restrict vehicles on several roads on November 27 and 28 to ensure security, safety and smooth traffic during two international summits.



Specifically, the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit will take place at the National Convention Centre on Thang Long Boulevard, Tu Liem ward.



According to the Traffic Police Division under the municipal Department of Public Security, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 6:00 to 20:00 on both days. Trucks with a designed gross weight of 1.5 tonnes or more and passenger vehicles with 16 seats or more will be temporarily banned, while other vehicles will be subject to restrictions on designated routes.



Affected roads include Kim Ma, Nguyen Chi Thanh, Tran Duy Hung, Pham Hung (the section from Me Tri to Thang Long Boulevard), Do Duc Duc, Mieu Dam, the elevated Ring Road 3 (from Ho Tung Mau to Thanh Tri Bridge in both directions) and the right-side service road of Thang Long Boulevard (from Pham Hung to the provincial Road 70 overpass).



Exemptions apply to buses, garbage collection vehicles, incident-response vehicles, vehicles bearing security duty badges, police and military vehicles, and other priority vehicles as prescribed by law.



Traffic police will organise alternative routes to bypass restricted areas. Vehicles travelling from eastern provinces and cities, including Hai Phong, Hung Yen and Bac Ninh, to northern, western and northwestern localities such as Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and Tuyen Quang, should take Thanh Tri Bridge, the Hanoi-Bac Giang Expressway and National Highway 18, and vice versa.



Vehicles heading west and northwest, including to Phu Tho, Son La and Dien Bien, may travel via Thanh Tri Bridge, Do Muoi Street, Ngoc Hoi, Phan Trong Tue, Cau Buou, Phuc La, Le Trong Tan and National Highway 6.



Those from Vo Van Kiet Street and Thang Long Bridge heading for Thang Long Boulevard should follow Pham Van Dong, Ho Tung Mau, Cau Dien, National Highway 32 and Provincial Road 70.



Hanoi traffic police urged road users to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic laws and officers’ instructions, and give way promptly to priority convoys on duty./.







VNA