Hanoi (VNA) – The third mock “Children’s National Assembly” session of 2026 will take place in Hanoi on December 5–6, bringing together 320 child delegates from 34 provinces and cities.



Under the theme “Building a Safe and Friendly Digital Environment – Shaping the Next Generation of Citizens”, the session will focus on issues directly related to children’s rights, safety and development in the digital environment.



At a press briefing on the morning of November 25, the organisers - the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Vanguard Children’s Union - announced that the event, the third edition of the initiative, following the sessions held in 2023 and 2024, will see the participation of child delegates with disabilities for the first time.



Among the 320 delegates, 237 are girls and 83 boys; 270 are from the Kinh ethnic group and 50 from ethnic minority groups. They are aged from 11 to under 16.



In terms of academic and extracurricular achievements, 49 delegates have won international awards, 105 have received national awards and 203 have won awards at provincial or municipal level.



Hoang Thai Nam, Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union, said child delegates would focus their discussions on three key areas: ensuring a safe digital environment for children; equipping children with digital skills; and harnessing the benefits of the digital environment to support their comprehensive development.



Issues for discussion will include protecting children from online violence, abuse, scams and harmful information; age verification, personal data protection and privacy; and preventing and addressing the misuse of artificial intelligence to impersonate or harm children.



Delegates will also put forward proposals to improve the effectiveness of receiving reports, providing counselling and supporting children who suffer harm online; equip children with digital skills and knowledge to use artificial intelligence safely and effectively; and develop child-friendly digital products and platforms to support learning, creativity and comprehensive development.



At the plenary session, the organising committee will report on the handling of opinions, recommendations and aspirations raised by children at the second session in 2024. Child delegates will assume simulated roles such as National Assembly President and Vice Presidents, National Assembly Secretary-General, Government leaders, ministers and National Assembly deputies. They will directly chair proceedings, deliver speeches, discuss and debate issues, and provide explanations on matters related to the session’s theme.



Based on the discussions, debates and explanations, the delegates will consider and vote to adopt a resolution of the session. Their recommendations and proposals will be compiled and submitted to competent authorities for consideration and handling in line with their respective functions and responsibilities, contributing to the formulation, improvement and implementation of policies and laws concerning children.



Supported by Plan International Vietnam, the third simulated “Children’s National Assembly” session in 2026 will continue to demonstrate the practical value of this model for promoting children’s right to participation, providing a forum for them to voice their opinions, aspirations and proposed solutions to issues affecting them.



Through this experience of parliamentary proceedings, children will gain knowledge, develop skills and improve their understanding of their rights and responsibilities under the 2016 Law on Children. The initiative also aims to foster a sense of responsibility and inspire the next generation of citizens to contribute to the development of their communities and the country./.

VNA