Hanoi (VNA) – Sun Group plans to recruit more than 14,000 workers in Phu Quoc special zone, southern An Giang province, in 2027, creating significant employment opportunities for local residents in tourism, entertainment, aviation and healthcare as the localitity prepares to host the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027.



Expanding job opportunities



As major infrastructure projects serving APEC 2027, including the airport, convention centre, transport networks and resort complexes, are taking shape in Phu Quoc, preparations are also underway to develop a workforce capable of operating these world-level facilities.



To meet this demand, the An Giang Department of Education and Training and Sun Group on November 19 signed a memorandum of understanding on human resources development for 2026–2031. The partnership will cover career guidance, training, practice, internships and recruitment, based on businesses’ actual needs.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung stressed that human resources are decisive for Phu Quoc and An Giang’s development. He called for clear identification of training disciplines, enrolment targets and employment needs; closer links between training institutions and employers through recruitment commitments; and stronger career guidance for students in line with local development priorities.



Sun Group subsidiaries operating in tourism, entertainment, aviation and healthcare also signed cooperation agreements with eight local educational institutions to strengthen training and recruitment links.



Under the deals, students will have opportunities to gain practical experience at hotels, resorts, entertainment parks, hospitals and aviation businesses within Sun Group’s ecosystem in Phu Quoc. The group will support curriculum development, provide industry experts for teaching and practical guidance, and give recruitment priority to qualified graduates.



The EHL-Phu Quoc Tourism and Hotel Vocational School, also known as the Sun Tourism Academy, signed separate agreements with the provincial Department of Education and Training and Department of Home Affairs to expand career guidance, vocational training, retraining and job placement.



Its dual-training model provides practical experience from the first year, with hands-on learning accounting for up to 70% of the curriculum. Training follows standards of Switzerland-based EHL Hospitality Business School, Sun Group’s strategic partner since August 2025. Students can also practice at properties operated by international brands, including JW Marriott, Conrad, Hilton, New World and Rixos.



Besides professional skills, specialised English and international service standards, learners can access financial assistance, accommodation and employment opportunities within the group’s ecosystem.



Bridging the workforce gap



The challenge of turning commitments into actual jobs was discussed at a seminar held following the signing ceremony, seeking to unlock Phu Quoc’s human resources potential ahead of APEC 2027.



A preliminary assessment of Sun Group’s recruitment needs against projected graduates from nine local training institutions in 2027 showed that 8,681 students are expected to graduate. Of these, 3,289 are studying disciplines directly matching recruitment requirements, while another 1,849 are in related fields and could qualify after additional training.



Together, the two groups represent a potential pool of 5,138 candidates, equivalent to more than 36% of the group’s recruitment demand next year. Even if all are recruited, more than 9,041 positions will remain to be filled from other sources.



The seminar proposed three solutions: connecting employers directly with candidates whose qualifications match vacancies; providing supplementary training and career-transition programmes for those in related fields; and broadening recruitment sources to meet longer-term demand.



Participants also proposed a 30-60-90-day action plan. The first 30 days would focus on reviewing workforce supply and demand and identifying potential candidates. By day 60, career-transition plans and supplementary training courses would be developed. Within 90 days, priority training programmes, job fairs and direct recruitment activities would be launched.



With a population of around five million, An Giang has considerable potential to develop its local workforce. Effectively mobilising this resource will help ensure service quality during APEC 2027 while laying the foundation for Phu Quoc to emerge as an international tourism, resort and event destination./.

VNA