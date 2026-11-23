General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is also Honorary President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC), expressed appreciation for the millions of compassionate individuals, families, collectives, agencies, organisations and businesses at home and abroad who have voluntarily mobilised support and contributed their efforts, knowledge, material resources and experience to improve the lives of people in need. Whether substantial contributions or simple acts of sharing, all are valuable expressions of compassion and responsibility towards the community.