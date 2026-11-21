Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Hanoi on November 21, discussing ways to deepen the two countries’ Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.



The top Vietnamese leader warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani President on his official visit to Vietnam, expressing his belief that the trip will create fresh impetus for deeper, more substantive and effective development of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations.



He emphasised that the Vietnamese people always cherish Azerbaijan's valuable support and assistance for Vietnam during its struggle for national independence and reunification in the past, as well as in the process of national construction and development at present.



Congratulating Azerbaijan on its important socio-economic development achievements under the leadership of President Aliyev, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always attach importance to promoting friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan and its ruling New Azerbaijan Party, and regard Azerbaijan as an important partner in the South Caucasus and Caspian regions.





The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Hanoi on November 21. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, he congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully assuming the chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and securing the confidence of member states to extend its chairmanship for the 2026-2028 term.



The top Vietnamese leader proposed the two sides continue promoting traditional areas of cooperation, including economy and trade, energy and oil and gas, defence and security, culture, sports and tourism, while expanding partnership into new areas with significant potential, such as innovation, science and technology.



He called for close coordination in organising activities to mark the 35th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (1992-2027), thereby providing strong momentum for both sides to effectively implement the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership framework.



President Aliyev, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its comprehensive development achievements, and growing role and position in the region and the international arena.



He spoke highly of the positive progress in bilateral relations in recent years, particularly following General Secretary To Lam's State visit to Azerbaijan and the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, in May 2025.



The Azerbaijani President thanked Vietnam for its support and for sending a high-level delegation to attend the seventh CICA Summit, demonstrating its political commitment and appreciation of interregional cooperation, and contributing to Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the conference. He called for continued mutual support and coordination at multilateral forums, international organisations and mechanisms in which both countries participate.



Highlighting the importance of energy and oil and gas cooperation amid current developments, President Aliyev proposed the two sides encourage businesses from both countries to establish joint ventures and invest in feasible clean, new and renewable energy projects, ensuring a balance of interests and building on their longstanding tradition of cooperation. He also called for concrete measures to boost trade, economic and investment ties, with a stronger coordinating role for the Intergovernmental Committee and continued improvement of the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.



He further proposed continuing to strengthen ties between the New Azerbaijan Party and the CPV, and agreed to step up cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two nations, with focus on exchanges of delegations, sharing legislative experience, improving legal frameworks and overseeing the implementation of bilateral agreements.



Noting that the historic visits by President Ho Chi Minh in 1959 and First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Soviet Union Heydar Aliyev in 1983 laid the initial foundations for Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations, the two leaders agreed to continue strengthening their traditional friendship, increasing exchanges of delegations at all levels, promoting the role of existing cooperation mechanisms, and soon finalising and adopting an action plan for implementing the Strategic Partnership.



They also agreed to encourage businesses of the two sides to explore partnership and investment opportunities, towards translating high-level orientations and commitments into tangible cooperation results.



The host and the guest discussed specific measures to promote cooperation in other potential areas, including defence and security, transport, with a focus on promoting the operation of the Trans-Caspian transport route, education and training, culture and tourism, bringing the two peoples closer together, particularly through cultural and artistic exchange activities. The two sides will also encourage investors to promote agricultural trade.



The two leaders consented to support stronger cooperation between Vietnam and the South Caucasus and Central Asian region, and between Azerbaijan and ASEAN.



President Aliyev took the occasion to invite General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse to visit Azerbaijan again soon. The top Vietnamese leader accepted the invitation with pleasure.



Following the talks, the two leaders adopted a joint statement and witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between agencies of the two countries./.