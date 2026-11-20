Yunnan (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Yunnan province on the afternoon of November 20, concluding their four-day working trip to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in China.



The trip was made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.



Seeing off the Vietnamese delegation at Kunming Changshui International Airport were Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee Mo Gaoyi and other provincial leaders. Vietnamese representatives at the airport included Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh and his spouse, Consul General in Kunming Nghiem Viet Chung, as well as a large number of officials from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Kunming and members of the Vietnamese community in Yunnan province.



General Secretary and President Lam attended the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, themed “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together”. In his remarks, he shared Vietnam’s vision and proposals for advancing APEC cooperation in the new era.



He put forward three major orientations to further enhance APEC’s role: taking the lead in promoting an open trade and investment environment to generate fresh impetus for economic integration and connectivity; unlocking new development spaces and creating new growth drivers; and promoting dialogue and cooperation to build trust and maintain stability for development.



Notably, at the event, Vietnam officially received the role of APEC host for 2027 from China, marking the third time the country has undertaken the responsibility for coordinating the region’s leading economic forum. The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 is expected to take place in Phu Quoc special zone, the southern province of An Giang.

Young men and women from China’s Yunnan province bid farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at Kunming Changshui International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Delivering an address at the APEC CEO Summit 2026, General Secretary and President Lam shared Vietnam’s strategic vision as the country enters a new era of development with a model characterised by self-resilience, innovation, humanity, sustainability and integration.



On the sidelines of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026, he held important bilateral meetings with leaders of APEC economies and received a US–APEC Business Coalition delegation. The partners spoke highly of Vietnam’s development achievements and growing international standing, while affirming their support and commitment to close coordination with Vietnam to ensure the success of APEC Year 2027.



Regarding bilateral engagements with China, General Secretary and President Lam held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping. He also met with the Secretary of the Guangdong provincial Party Committee, the Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China), and leaders of major corporations.



The two sides agreed to continue deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building a Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. They also agreed to step up strategic infrastructure connectivity, economic and trade cooperation, science and technology collaboration, digital transformation and people-to-people exchanges.



At the Vietnam–China Greater Bay Area technology and innovation connectivity forum, agencies, research institutes, universities and businesses from the two countries announced a cooperation document on the co-funding of four joint research tasks, exchanged 16 memoranda of understanding, and launched a new air route connecting Vietnam with the Greater Bay Area.



In Kunming city of Yunnan province, General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers and visited the former residence of President Ho Chi Minh; attended a commemorative tree-planting ceremony at the “International Friendship Forest” area in Baofeng Wetland Park; and participated in the Vietnam–Southwest China Development Strategy Connectivity Forum. The leader also met with the Vietnamese community in Yunnan and delivered remarks at the “Red Study Tour” programme, which aims at helping younger generations of both countries better understand revolutionary values, respect neighbourly friendship, and strengthen mutual bonds.



The working trip by General Secretary and President Lam was a great success, reaffirming Vietnam’s mettle, prestige and enhanced standing in the process of international integration, while further deepening the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with China in an increasingly substantive and effective manner./.