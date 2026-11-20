Da Nang (VNA) – The Indian Navy’s frigate INS Sahyadri (F49), carrying 294 officers and sailors led by Captain Vikas Jha, docked at Tien Sa Port on November 20, beginning a goodwill visit to Da Nang.

The visit aims to promote mutual understanding and trust between the two navies and help strengthen Vietnam–India friendship and defence cooperation.

Vietnam's military officials welcome the Indian delegation at Tien Sa Port on November 20. (Photo: VNA)

The welcoming ceremony was attended by representatives of Da Nang’s Department of Foreign Affairs, the Naval Region 3 High Command, the municipal Military Command, police and border guard forces, along with relevant agencies. Indian representatives included the Defence Attaché and officials from the Indian Embassy in Vietnam.

During the visit, the ship’s command will pay courtesy calls on Da Nang leaders and the Naval Region 3 High Command. Officers and sailors will also take part in sports exchanges with the Vietnam People’s Navy and visit local cultural attractions.

INS Sahyadri is scheduled to leave Da Nang on November 22./.