Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) on November 20 voted to pass the amended Law on International Agreements and the amended Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, which are to take effect on March 1, 2027.

The amended Law on International Agreements, with six chapters and 47 articles, was adopted with 478 of 481 deputies voting in favour.

Before the vote, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung presented a summary report on absorbing, explaining and revising the draft.

The law requires mandatory consultation with relevant management agencies when content involves national defence, security, incentives or investment promotion. It rules the formation of an inter-sectoral working group to advise the proposing agency on complex or sensitive signings, adds shortened signing procedures during high-level visits and grounds for suspension, withdrawal or termination based on the nature and extent of consequences and the ability to remedy violations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung presents the summary report (Photo: VNA)

The amended Law on the Implementation of Grassroots Democracy, with six chapters and 69 articles, passed with 467 of 469 deputies voting yes.

Earlier, Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai presented a report on absorbing, explaining, revising and completing the draft.

The law keeps the 10% household consent threshold for putting citizen proposals to the community for discussion and decision. It adds duties for Vietnam Fatherland Front working boards in villages and residential groups in opinion collection, review deadlines and replying to citizens, among others./.