Hanoi (VNA) - The 16th National Assembly (NA) completed a substantial workload at its second session, adopting 38 laws and 18 resolutions over 27 days of intensive and responsible work, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh reported at a press conference on November 21.

The resolutions included five normative legal resolutions, 12 covering socio-economic affairs, State budget, personnel matters, supervision and other important issues, Manh noted.

According to Manh, the outcomes reflect the legislature’s strong determination and commitment to reform in response to the country’s development requirements. The laws and resolutions are expected to help improve the legal system, remove institutional bottlenecks, mobilise resources and create new momentum for socio-economic development, while safeguarding national defence and security and improving people’s lives.

He also acknowledged the contributions of press agencies in providing comprehensive coverage of the NA’s activities and issues of public concern.

Briefing the press on the session’s results, Deputy Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Van Hien said the legislature devoted 80% of its time to lawmaking. It adopted or comprehensively revised 22 major laws and codes, passed 16 laws on amending and supplementing provisions of 38 existing laws, and approved three out of five resolutions related to piloting specific mechanisms and policies to address legal obstacles, create institutional breakthroughs, and promote growth in accordance with the Party's guidelines.

The NAalso discussed five draft laws for further refinement by relevant agencies before submitting them for approval at its next session.

In the economic and financial fields, the NA passed laws on land, housing and real estate business, alongside amendments to legislation on investment, securities, trade, competition, foreign trade management and consumer protection.

It also adopted many laws and resolutions covering healthcare, culture, information, sports, tourism, labour, employment and social welfare. Key areas included amendments to laws on children, persons with disabilities, medical examination and treatment, pharmacy, health insurance, tobacco harm prevention, cultural heritage, cinema, tourism and the press.

Other legislation addressed national security, data security, electronic identification, digital transformation, administrative management and judicial reform. The legislature also comprehensively revised the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

The five draft laws discussed at the session concerned maritime and inland waterway transport, food safety, postal services, derivatives trading and cultural industry development. Consideration of the revised Postal Law was deferred to the third session to allow further improvement.

Regarding socio-economic affairs, the State budget and other important issues, the NA considered, discussed and decided on 18 groups of matters, covering socio-economic development, the State budget, personnel affairs and other key issues, including approving in-principle investment in four important programmes and projects, as well as measures to address bottlenecks and remove obstacles to socio-economic development.

For socio-economic and budgetary matters, the NA adopted resolutions on the 2027 socio-economic development plan, State budget estimates and central budget allocations, and approved the 2025 State budget settlement. It also considered major national projects and programmes, including the 2026–2035 national target programme on drug and crime prevention, and approved an adjustment to the administrative boundary between Hanoi and Phu Tho province.

The session also featured the first question-and-answer session of the 16th NA, focusing on finance and science and technology. The legislature reviewed reports on the settlement of voters’ petitions and the handling of citizens’ complaints and denunciations in 2026./.