Hanoi (VNA) - Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV 12) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS-11) Summit from November 27-28.
The trip will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam./.
Foreign Minister heads organising committee for CLMV 12, ACMECS 11
Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has been named head of the organising committee for the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11).