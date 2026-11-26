Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and the UK have agreed to step up coordination to remove trade barriers, improve market access and unlock new business opportunities, while strengthening the implementation of their bilateral free trade agreement.



The 15th meeting of the Vietnam-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and the fourth meeting of the Vietnam-UK Trade Committee under the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) took place in Hanoi on November 25, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on November 26.



The meetings were co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai and UK Minister of State for Trade Anas Sarwar. Both sides reviewed bilateral economic and trade cooperation, discussed outstanding issues and outlined priorities for future collaboration.



Thai called on the UK to continue coordinating with Vietnam in addressing issues relating to market access for agricultural and food products, measures for steel imports and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).



The UK responded positively to Vietnam's proposals, with both sides agreeing to maintain technical exchanges and work towards solutions that facilitate trade and protect the interests of businesses in both countries. The discussions also covered UK requests for market access for beef, lamb and fresh apples. Vietnam said its competent authorities were processing the relevant applications and conducting pest risk analyses in line with domestic regulations, while encouraging closer technical coordination to expedite the procedures.



In healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Vietnam updated the UK on the review of its draft decree on cosmetics management and took note of the latter's recommendations. The two sides also discussed improving access to innovative medicines, medicine reimbursement policies, patient support programmes and intellectual property protection, in line with Vietnam's laws and international commitments. Regarding the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC), Vietnam highlighted its ambition to make the centre a new growth driver, contributing to deepening integration into international financial markets. It welcomed UK expertise in banking, fintech, financial management and green finance, and encouraged British investors and financial institutions to explore opportunities there.



The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination between their relevant agencies, maintain regular dialogue and set clear tasks and timelines to ensure effective follow-up on the issues raised.



At the meetings, Thai and Anas Sarwar signed a joint statement. They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on trade remedies by representatives of the two sides and the handover of a handbook on commodity exchanges by the UK Ambassador to Vietnam to the head of the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade.



The meetings reaffirmed JETCO's role in addressing trade concerns, removing obstacles for businesses and expanding bilateral cooperation. Both sides pledged to make the mechanism more effective and link its activities closely with UKVFTA implementation, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more practical and sustainable manner./.

VNA