Hanoi (VNA) – The second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) concluded in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 21, after 27 days of work.

In his closing remarks, NA President Tran Thanh Man said the session has completed all items on its agenda, thanks to thorough preparations, a scientific working approach and strong commitment from deputies.

The legislature devoted most of its time to lawmaking, adopting 38 laws and five normative resolutions, and giving opinions on five draft laws. Of the 38 laws passed, 22 were new laws or comprehensive revisions of important laws and codes, while 16 laws amending and supplementing several articles of certain existing laws.

During its first year of the 2026-2031 tenure, through three sessions, the 16th NA has adopted 62 laws and 16 normative resolutions. NA President Man said these results demonstrated the legislature’s determination to renew its lawmaking work, translate the Party’s guidelines into legislation in a timely manner, and respond to practical requirements, national development needs and the aspirations of the people.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, along with current and former leaders of the Party and the State, attends the closing ceremony of the second session of the 16th NA. (Photo: VNA)

At the session, the NA approved the socio-economic development plan, the State budget estimates and the central budget allocation plan for 2027. It decided in principle on investment in one national target programme and three nationally important projects, while considering key issues relating to socio-economic development, national defence, security, external relations and personnel affairs.

The legislature held its first question-and-answer session of the 16th tenure, focusing on finance and science and technology. It also reviewed reports summarising voters’ and people’s opinions and recommendations, the settlement of voters’ petitions, and more than 50 other reports submitted by the Government and relevant agencies.

NA President Man said the session has reinforced important lessons for improving the NA’s performance, including ensuring the Party’s comprehensive leadership, strengthening coordination between the NA, the Government and relevant agencies, and promoting democratic discussion and thorough explanations from agencies submitting proposals.

He praised NA deputies for their dedication and sense of responsibility, noting that they had worked beyond regular hours, including on weekends, and made practical contributions and proposals.

The NA called on the Government, ministries, sectors and localities to promptly and effectively implement the laws and resolutions adopted at the session, ensuring that the legislature’s decisions deliver tangible results.

It also urged all levels and sectors to work towards GDP growth of at least 10% in 2027, making the year a period of acceleration and breakthrough and laying a solid foundation for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

NA President Man called on people nationwide, armed forces, businesses and organisations to uphold national unity, promote self-reliance and innovation, overcome challenges and turn policies into concrete development outcomes. He also encouraged the public to continue contributing opinions and monitoring the implementation of the NA’s decisions.

On the occasion of the first celebration of Vietnam Culture Day, which falls on November 24, the NA President wished people an enjoyable and meaningful holiday. He called for activities that strengthen patriotism, national pride and civic responsibility, while preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural identity and raising the country’s cultural profile internationally.

Earlier, the NA adopted a resolution on the second session of the 16th legislature, with 491 of the 494 deputies taking part in the vote in favour./.