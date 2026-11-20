Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 20 for Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice President of Azerbaijan and wife of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during their official visit to Vietnam.

Xuan expressed her pleasure at meeting Aliyeva again following her visit to Azerbaijan in October and shared her impressions of Azerbaijan’s development and the friendliness and hospitality of its people.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on its recent achievements, particularly its continued chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for the 2026-2028 term, Xuan expressed belief that President Aliyev and his spouse's visit would contribute to strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

She also praised the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, particularly its humanitarian projects in Vietnam, thanking Aliyeva and the foundation for their attention and support for the Southeast Asian country in recent times.

﻿ Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (third, left) and Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice President of Azerbaijan and wife of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, learn about how to make egg coffee. (Photo: VNA)

For her part, Aliyeva praised the positive changes Vietnam has made since her previous visit, particularly in economic development, infrastructure, science and technology.

Aliyeva described the country as an increasingly attractive destination in the region in terms of not only tourism but also business and cooperation opportunities. She expressed hope that the two countries will strengthen connectivity and facilitate collaboration in tourism and other spheres.

During the meeting, Xuan invited Aliyeva to enjoy traditional green rice cakes (banh com), a Hanoi speciality, and egg coffee, the distinctive drink combines the rich flavour of coffee with a creamy topping made from whipped egg yolks, sugar and milk./.