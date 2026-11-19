Hanoi (VNA) - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on November 19 evening, starting an official visit to Vietnam through November 21 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

President Aliyev’s second official visit to Vietnam, following his first in 2014, aims to usher Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations into a new phase of development commensurate with their strategic partnership framework.

At Noi Bai International Airport, the delegation was welcomed by Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Dang Minh Khoi.

Accompanying the Azerbaijani President are his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva; Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov, Assistant to the President Hikmat Hajiyev, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Shovgi Mehdizade.

Ambassador Khoi told the Vietnam News Agency that the visit would open a phase of translating the two countries’ strategic vision into concrete action, turning potential areas of cooperation into practical opportunities for the benefit of both peoples and contributing positively to peace, stability and development in their respective regions and worldwide.

Vietnamese officials welcome President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Azerbaijan share a long traditional friendship built by generations of leaders and people. Azerbaijan has consistently given support and sincere affection to Vietnam, while Vietnam always values friendship and cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The May 2025 state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam to Azerbaijan and the formal upgrade of ties to a Strategic Partnership ushered in a new chapter, with all-around cooperation clearly advancing since then.

Against that backdrop, President Aliyev’s visit carries particular significance. It offers high-ranking leaders a chance to reinforce political trust, review the full range of relationship-building directions and set concrete steps to realise the Strategic Partnership, adding new momentum across politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, energy, education, science-technology, and people-to-people exchanges./.