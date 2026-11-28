Hanoi (VNA) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s official visit to Vietnam from December 1 to 3 demonstrates the shared political resolve to continuously consolidate and develop the two countries’ traditional friendship and Strategic Partnership as they approach the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Trung.



The trip will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam To Lam.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Trung said General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to Belarus in May 2025 and the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership opened a new framework for cooperation, laying a solid foundation to strengthen political trust and collaboration between the two countries.



This time’s visit by President Lukashenko further reaffirms the closeness, trust, and mutual esteem between the countries’ high-ranking leaders, the ambassador said.



He noted that built on the bedrock of traditional friendship and sincere bonds between the two peoples, the visit offers an opportunity for Vietnamese and Belarusian leaders to review the implementation of existing agreements and devise new orientations and concrete measures to enrich the substance of the Strategic Partnership, making it deeper, more practical, and more effective.



Notably, the two sides are expected to sign a roadmap for bilateral cooperation for the 2027–2029 period during the visit, outlining development directions across all fields.



Trung said economic, trade, and investment cooperation will be a prominent centrepiece of the trip. Alongside the visit, Belarus is sending a large business delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Terekhov to Ho Chi Minh City to participate in Vietnam Expo 2026 and hold a Vietnam–Belarus business forum.



Belarusian defence enterprises are also set to take part in the Vietnam International Defence Expo this December.



President Lukashenko’s visit is also hoped to inject fresh momentum into key joint projects such as MAZ truck assembly in Hung Yen province, Belarus-branded tractor manufacturing in Ho Chi Minh City, BELAZ mining truck production, and a dairy joint venture utilising Belarusian raw materials and technology.



The agreements slated for signing exemplify a new direction in cooperation – linking manufacturing with localisation, technology transfer, and supply capacity for regional markets, Trung noted.



He went on to say that another crucial aspect of the trip is promoting direct locality-to-locality cooperation. Partnerships between Hung Yen province and Belarusian counterparts serve as a prime model of locality-to-locality and business-to-business collaboration across agriculture, food processing, logistics, tourism, education, and science – technology.



He described both sides’ political commitment and determination to realise their cooperation vision as very high. Particularly, both General Secretary and President Lam and President Lukashenko have directly instructed that the Strategic Partnership must be materialised through substantive, identifiable, and measurable results in bilateral cooperation.



That resolve is already taking shape through initial achievements such as the launch of direct flights connecting Minsk with Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, visa facilitation, trade growth, and the advancement of new joint projects.



In the economic sphere, the diplomat added, the focus is shifting from pure merchandise trade to joint ventures, manufacturing, assembly, technology transfer, and joint access to third-country markets, especially through projects involving Belarus tractors, MAZ trucks, BELAZ mining vehicles, and food processing.



Trung expressed confidence that the unified and decisive direction by the countries’ high-ranking leaders serves as a vital political guarantee for the effective implementation of the Vietnam–Belarus Strategic Partnership roadmap. The mandate is clear: every cooperation mechanism must yield results, every agreement must be translated into concrete projects, and every project must deliver practical benefits to the people, localities, and businesses of both countries.



This very standard will serve as the yardstick for the success of the Vietnam–Belarus Strategic Partnership in this new phase, he said.



This determination gives the two countries a highly positive outlook on bilateral relations. Political and diplomatic cooperation serves as the cornerstone, built on deep trust between their leaders and traditional friendship between the two peoples. Economic, trade, and investment ties hold the centre stage. Defence, security, and science – technology links promise major breakthroughs, while education, culture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and local-level partnerships establish a durable foundation for bilateral relations, according to the ambassador.



Trung also emphasised the important role played by friendship associations, former experts, alumni, and the Vietnamese community in Belarus in sustaining direct ties between the two peoples.



He perceived that the countries need to engage more youths and students so younger generations appreciate the value of the traditional friendship and carries bilateral relations forward in the new era./.

VNA